Brisbane Lions to Announce Chris Fagan Successor This Week, Cameron Bruce Favourite

The Brisbane Lions are expected to name a replacement for retired three-time premiership coach Chris Fagan this week, with internal candidate Cameron Bruce the favourite ahead of external options Nathan Buckley, Hayden Skipworth and Adam Simpson.

The Brisbane Lions are expected to announce a replacement for three-time premiership coach Chris Fagan this week. The club is deciding whether to appoint internal candidate Cameron Bruce or take a new direction under external candidates Nathan Buckley, Hayden Skipworth or Adam Simpson.

Bruce is considered the favourite for the role. However, the Lions have been adamant they had not settled on a successor for Fagan, who retired soon after leading the club to a third consecutive flag. That premiership came when Brisbane overcame Fremantle with a barnstorming finish in the final minutes of an epic grand final. The club is looking not just to 2027, where it remains a strong premiership chance, but beyond into the next era.

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Under Fagan, this group reached eight consecutive finals series and four straight grand finals. The Lions have also played in four finals in each of their past three premiership campaigns. Industry sources with knowledge of the process, who wish to remain anonymous, said the club needs to be convinced an internal appointment is at least as capable as the external candidates available.

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Lions Selection Panel And Leadership Structure

The club also wants the new coach to meet the challenge of maintaining the momentum Fagan created in Queensland and nationally. The position is one of the most high profile in Australian sport. Alongside football manager Danny Daly, the club has created a well-led program that is, to a large extent, player driven. The Lions selection panel includes chair Andrew Wellington, CEO Sam Graham, Daly and coaching mentor Phil Smyth.

Board member and four-time premiership coach Leigh Matthews is acting in an advisory capacity, while Simon Black and Matti Clements are being consulted. Bruce has been involved in six premierships as a development and assistant coach at the Lions, Carlton and Hawthorn since 2013. The players hold him in high regard. He played 224 matches for Melbourne and 10 games at Hawthorn before retiring in 2012.

He joined the Brisbane Lions in 2022 and was responsible for midfield and centre bounces at the Lions in 2026. Fagan left behind big shoes to fill after winning three flags as the Lions coach before retiring. He announced last week he was joining Carlton as their director of coaching in 2027. He finished with 243 matches as coach and a winning percentage of 61.32.

External Candidates Buckley And Simpson History

Buckley and Simpson coached against each other in the 2018 premiership, with the Eagles winning the flag under Simpson. Simpson finished at West Coast in 2024 with a 50 per cent winning record after 242 matches. He has worked in the media since finishing up. Buckley returned to coaching as an assistant at Geelong in 2025 after finishing at the Magpies in 2021.

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He coached Collingwood to a 54 per cent winning record in 218 matches. He was a candidate for the Tasmania Devils job and also met with Melbourne and North Melbourne when their coaching jobs were vacant. Buckley played with the Brisbane Bears in 1993 before joining Collingwood, where he started his career under Matthews. He has also been part of Fox Footy's On the Couch with Matthews this season.

Skipworth is a well-credentialled assistant who started his stint at Collingwood in the coaches box with Buckley after coaching at Essendon. That included stints coaching his own team in the VFL. He also played at the Crows and the Bombers and is considered a good communicator. It is rare for clubs to appoint a new coach following a premiership.

Historical Precedents For Premiership Coach Changes

Allan Jeans returned to coach the Hawks in 1989 after Alan Joyce stepped in to coach the team to a flag in 1988 when Jeans took a break for health reasons. Peter Jones replaced Alex Jesaulenko as coach in 1980 after a board coup following the 1979 flag saw Jesaulenko leave the job.

Meanwhile, former Blue and Giants utility Zac Williams announced his retirement from the AFL on Sunday following a 183-match career. He played just 70 matches in an injury-riddled six seasons at Carlton and 113 matches at the Giants. His high point was a best on ground performance for the Giants in their 2019 preliminary final win over Collingwood.