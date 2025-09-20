Brisbane Lions Roar to Grand Final After Dominating Collingwood in Preliminary Final

The Brisbane Lions have secured a spot in the AFL Grand Final after a convincing victory over the Collingwood Magpies in a thrilling preliminary final at the MCG. The match was marked by dominant performances, controversial decisions, and key injuries, setting the stage for an intriguing grand final.

The Brisbane Lions secured a commanding 29-point victory over the Collingwood Magpies in a thrilling 2025 AFL preliminary final at the iconic MCG. The final score reflected the Lions' dominance, with a score of 15.10 (100) against the Magpies' 11.5 (71), witnessed by a massive crowd of 96,033 fans. The victory sets the stage for an exciting grand final, with all eyes now turning to the potential return of key player Lachie Neale.

The Lions' decisive performance in the final quarter, marked by a significant scoring surge, ultimately sealed the win, however the Magpies were left frustrated and aggrieved by a controversial umpiring decision that seemingly shifted the momentum of the game at a crucial juncture.\The game, though ending with a clear victory for Brisbane, was not without its moments of contention and injury. The Magpies were left fuming after a controversial umpiring decision in the final term, when the game was still within reach. The umpires' failure to award a free kick to Collingwood's forward Jamie Elliott, despite a claim of front-on contact, proved pivotal. Immediately following the no-call, Brisbane capitalized with a four-goal streak that effectively decided the outcome of the match. Adding to Collingwood's woes, defender Jeremy Howe was forced off the field due to a groin injury early in the fourth quarter, further depleting their resources. The Lions, meanwhile, face their own challenges as they prepare for the grand final. They must decide whether to recall Lachie Neale, who is recovering from a calf muscle injury sustained in their qualifying final loss. Midfielder Jarrod Berry's dislocated shoulder further compounds their injury concerns, making him doubtful for the grand final. The Lions also have a strong performance from midfielder Hugh McCluggage, who was named best afield with 37 possessions and 10 clearances. Ty Gallop impressed as well, with three goals.\The game featured a mix of outstanding individual performances and tactical shifts. Jamie Elliott's four goals and spectacular mark were highlights for the Magpies, while Nick Daicos also shone. For Brisbane, Hugh McCluggage's dominance in the midfield was crucial, alongside Ty Gallop's impressive goal-kicking. The second quarter saw Collingwood launch a significant comeback, scoring six goals and taking the lead before halftime. The Lions struggled during this period, conceding two 50-meter penalties. Adding to the Lions' challenges, the loss of key players due to injury in addition to the second half performance will be a key focus as they prepare for the grand final. The Lions’ ability to answer the Magpies' second-quarter surge was a critical factor in their ultimate victory. Cam Rayner’s two goals in the third quarter helped the Lions regain momentum, with Brisbane scoring seven goals to Collingwood’s two during that period. The game also saw veteran Scott Pendlebury, at 37, leave the field early in the match, adding to Collingwood's challenges. The Lions' ability to respond in the final quarter, and their clinical finishing, proved to be the decisive factor in their hard-fought preliminary final triumph.





