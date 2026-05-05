Brisbane Mother Charged with Torture After Daughter Hospitalised with Critical Malnutrition

A mother in Brisbane has been charged with torture after her 10-year-old daughter was admitted to hospital suffering from severe malnutrition and injuries, including a deep pressure wound. The girl was in a life-threatening condition upon admission.

A Brisbane mother is facing serious charges, including torture, following the hospitalization of her 10-year-old daughter in a life-threatening condition. The child was admitted to the Queensland Children’s Hospital suffering from critical malnutrition, severe dehydration, and extensive, untreated injuries, including a deeply embedded pressure sore that had exposed bone.

Authorities allege the abuse occurred over a period extending back to 2023. The case came to light on February 9th when the girl was admitted to the hospital experiencing respiratory failure as a direct consequence of her deteriorating health. Medical professionals determined her condition was critical, stemming from a prolonged lack of adequate nourishment and necessary medical care.

The girl, identified as the youngest child in the family, also has significant disabilities, adding complexity to the situation and potentially influencing the level of care required. The mother, represented by solicitor Greg Lutvey, has disputed certain aspects of the allegations presented by the prosecution. Lutvey emphasized that the charges relate to an ongoing pattern of deprivation, specifically the failure to provide sufficient nutrition, essential medication, and appropriate medical attention to her daughter.

He further asserted that the mother does not present a danger to her other children, all of whom currently reside with her. The Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard details of the case on Tuesday, with the mother facing three counts of failing to supply necessaries and a single count of torture.

Police have established a crime scene at the family’s residence in Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, to gather further evidence and meticulously document the conditions in which the child was living. Investigators are meticulously examining the home environment to understand the extent of the alleged neglect and identify any contributing factors.

The severity of the child’s injuries and the prolonged nature of the alleged abuse have shocked the community and prompted a thorough investigation by law enforcement and child protection services. The case highlights the importance of vigilance in identifying and reporting suspected cases of child abuse and neglect. The court proceedings are ongoing, and the mother is scheduled to reappear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 8th.

The focus of the investigation will be to determine the full extent of the mother’s alleged actions and ensure the safety and well-being of all children involved. The prosecution will likely present medical evidence detailing the child’s condition upon admission to the hospital, as well as testimony from medical professionals and potentially other witnesses. The defense will likely challenge the prosecution’s evidence and present arguments to mitigate the mother’s alleged culpability.

The outcome of the case will have significant implications for the mother and the future care of her children. The community is closely following the developments in this distressing case, hoping for justice for the young victim and a resolution that prioritizes the safety and welfare of all children. The details surrounding the pressure wound, which exposed bone, are particularly disturbing and underscore the severity of the alleged neglect.

The fact that the child has pre-existing disabilities further complicates the situation, as individuals with disabilities may be more vulnerable to abuse and neglect and may have difficulty communicating their needs. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of providing adequate care and support to children with disabilities and ensuring that their rights are protected.

The ongoing investigation will aim to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the child’s injuries and determine whether any other individuals were involved in the alleged abuse. The authorities are committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions and ensuring that the child receives the necessary medical and psychological support to recover from this traumatic experience.

The case also raises questions about the effectiveness of existing child protection systems and whether improvements are needed to better identify and respond to cases of child abuse and neglect





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Child Abuse Torture Malnutrition Queensland Hospital Neglect Crime Logan Reserve Beenleigh Magistrates Court Child Welfare

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