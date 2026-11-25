Christine Potgieter testifies in Brisbane Supreme Court about her concerns regarding the welfare of seven-month-old Rhuan Bosch, whose death led to murder charges against his mother, Noemi Kondacs.

The trial of Noemi Kondacs for the murder of her seven-month-old son, Rhuan Bosch, has begun at the Supreme Court in Brisbane, with proceedings commencing on Monday. Kondacs, who is representing herself, formally entered a not guilty plea after being arraigned earlier in the week. Justice Paul Smith recorded her plea on her behalf, as she stated she chose not to plead guilty to the charges.

Core Murder Charges And Allegations

Kondacs faces two distinct counts: murder and failure to provide the necessaries of life. The charges relate to the death of Rhuan Bosch, which occurred in November 2022. The prosecution has clarified that it is not their case that Kondacs directly caused the fatal injuries to the infant. Instead, Crown Prosecutor Elise Adams has indicated that the allegations center on the actions of Rhuan's father, Reinhardt Bosch.

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The Crown argues that Reinhardt Bosch deliberately assaulted their son and had been subjecting him to physical harm over a period of several months. This distinction in culpability forms a central part of the legal strategy being presented to the jury, separating the alleged direct cause of death from the failure to protect the child.

Welfare Concerns Raised By Friend

Christine Potgieter, a close friend of both parents through their church community, provided detailed testimony regarding her observations of the family's living conditions. She told the jury that while the couple appeared very happy when expecting and immediately after the birth of a healthy baby, her concerns grew significantly over time. Potgieter noted specific neglect indicators, such as Kondacs failing to bring a clean blanket for the infant because all available bedding was dirty and the family lacked a washing machine.

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Additional welfare concerns included uncertainty about whether Rhuan had a proper cot. Potgieter stated she was told the infant preferred to sleep on the couch to look around, a practice she found worrying. By the final month before his death, she was extremely concerned by his low weight and his inability to focus his eyes on objects, leading her to question if something was wrong with the child's development.

Potgieter recalled raising these weight concerns with Kondacs, who assured her that the baby had seen a doctor only a fortnight prior and was fine. However, medical evidence to be presented later confirms that at the time of death, Rhuan weighed less than two kilograms more than his birth weight. His growth trajectory plummeted from the 67th percentile to beneath the 3rd percentile for children his age.

Lifestyle And Financial Hardships

The court heard extensive details about the financial and domestic instability the family experienced. During Kondacs's pregnancy, Potgieter frequently dropped off bags of groceries, noting that the family would otherwise not have eaten. She also assisted Kondacs with shopping for maternity clothes and underwear, finding her wearing her husband's underpants because she could not afford her own.

Despite Potgieter offering to pay for medical scans and provide other financial help, the couple refused further assistance. This financial strain contributed to the difficult living environment that Potgieter observed over the months leading up to the tragedy. The jury was told that the couple's lack of preparedness for the child's arrival was evident from the early stages of the pregnancy.

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Custody Issues And Domestic Dynamics

Potgieter described instances where she hosted the couple and the infant at her home, observing disturbing care practices. She reported that Kondacs would only change Rhuan's nappy in the car and never saw the baby naked while visiting her home. Reinhardt Bosch reportedly preferred the baby to sleep in his car seat in the car with the windows down, rather than inside the house.

According to Potgieter, Kondacs would sit with the baby for only 10 to 15 minutes before returning to the house, leaving him in the car seat. On one occasion, Potgieter heard the infant crying loudly while her dog was outside. When she informed the parents, Reinhardt Bosch pushed Kondacs down, claiming he would check on the baby, but no one inside the house could see or hear the crying child.

As the trial continues, Potgieter became emotional multiple times, describing Reinhardt Bosch as strong-willed and manipulative. She alleged that he isolated Kondacs by stopping her from working and selling her car, while also making comments about needing a submissive wife and needing to discipline his child. These testimonies aim to provide context to the jury regarding the domestic power dynamics present in the household.