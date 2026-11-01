Queensland Leads Nation with 674 Civil Engineering Vacancies in August

Queensland recorded 674 civil engineering vacancies in August, the most of any state, driven by the Brisbane 2032 Olympic building boom and a growing infrastructure pipeline worth $139.5 billion.

Queensland recorded 674 civil engineering vacancies in August, almost 30 per cent more than a year ago, making it the state with the most job openings in the field despite having a fraction of New South Wales' population.

The surge is driven by the Brisbane 2032 Olympic building boom and a growing infrastructure pipeline. The state now advertises more civil engineering jobs than NSW, which had 639, and Victoria, which had 369. The vacancies span more than 20 engineering fields, including geotechnical, rail, structural, transport and water engineering. The figures come from the federal government's monthly Internet Vacancy Index, collated by Jobs and Skills Australia.

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Katherine Richards highlights engineering talent shortage

Engineers Australia chief engineer Katherine Richards said the numbers show the scale of opportunity and the need to ensure Queensland can attract and develop the talent required for its future projects. Queensland's infrastructure pipeline is creating significant opportunities for civil engineers, especially those willing to move, Richards said. She described Queensland as the place to be right now for engineers.

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From planning and design through to construction, engineers will be central to delivering the projects and services communities rely on, including infrastructure needed to support the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, she added. To meet the demand, Richards said, we need to promote the many pathways into engineering and make the profession accessible to more people. Building a strong pipeline of talent will help ensure Queensland has the skills to deliver its ambitions for the future.

She also noted that nearly 70,000 engineers are expected to retire over the next 15 years, which will add to workforce pressures. Australia is facing a significant engineering workforce challenge, but for young engineers that is also a major opportunity, Richards said. Engineering is at the centre of the nation's biggest priorities, from building clean energy systems and digital infrastructure to strengthening defence capability and improving productivity.

Andrew Chapman outlines major infrastructure pipeline growth

A report from the Queensland Major Contractors Association released last week showed the state's major infrastructure pipeline has grown to $139.5 billion. QMCA chief executive Andrew Chapman said Queensland is moving into one of the most significant periods of infrastructure delivery in its history. The opportunities for our industry, our workforce and our economy are enormous, he said. Chapman said the focus now needs to be on ensuring Queensland has the capacity, capability and productivity to complete the work.

We cannot expect to deliver this volume of work by continuing to do things the same way, he added. Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie, who has ministerial oversight of Olympic infrastructure, said Queensland is open for business. We're building things here again, including a record number of homes as well as the hospitals, schools, roads and other infrastructure the state has been missing as part of our $119 billion pipeline, he said.

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Jarrod Bleijie celebrates record apprenticeship completions

We're delivering record apprenticeship completions, including more women than ever getting on the tools, and people are fleeing other states because they know Queensland is a place of opportunity again. An updated report from the Queensland Audit Office is due within weeks.