Brisbane’s big guns in the spine have one final chance to make their mark on State of Origin selection

After a strong season for the Broncos, Brisbane's fullback Reece Walsh, five-eighth Ezra Mam, and utility Ben Hunt have an opportunity to prove themselves in a decisive match against the Warriors. Their chances could hinge on their performance and their impact on Maroons selectors' decisions on May 27.

Brisbane ’s star players have a last chance to seal their fate in State of Origin selection after impressing during the 2025 NRL season. Fullback Reece Walsh, five-eighth Ezra Mam, and utility Ben Hunt will play for the Brisbane Broncos against the Warriors, potentially proving their worth to Maroons selectors ahead of the series opener on May 27.

However, they face stiff competition from other players like Kalyn Ponga, Daly Cherry-Evans, and Sam Walker. Missing out could be a disappointing setback for the trio, given their recent performances and involvement in the 2025 NRL grand final.

Meanwhile, Brisbane's poor displays in recent matches may impact their chances of selection





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Brisbane State Of Origin NRL Squad Selection Selection Match

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