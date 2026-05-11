Brisbane's Church of Scientology Targeted in Scientology Speed Run

Queensland police were expecting about a dozen people to turn up at Brisbane's Church of Scientology on Saturday when a viral trend known as the Scientology speed run unfolded. Chaos ensued with a person on a bike riding over a police car and two others gaining entry to an unlocked police vehicle.

Over the weekend, Brisbane 's Church of Scientology became the latest target of a viral trend that began in the United States just a few months ago — the Scientology speed run.

Expecting a potential attempt at trespass on church property, Queensland police stationed a number of officers outside the church's George Street headquarters on Saturday and were expecting about a dozen people to turn up. The chaotic scenes that unfolded included a person on a bike riding over the top of a police car while two others gained entry to an unlocked police vehicle.

A 15-year-old Varsity Lakes boy and an 18-year-old Deception Bay man have since been charged over the disturbance. Acting chief superintendent Simon Taylor said police have launched an 'extensive investigation through social media' to identify the main perpetrators behind the stunt, which police labelled intimidation. The Scientology speed run is an example of mass participation being used to 'storm' a location considered secretive.

The trend kicked off in March when a TikTok user posted a video of himself running deep inside the Church of Scientology Information Centre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Since then, speed run attempts have been reported in multiple countries including Canada, France, Germany and the UK. Two teenage girls were arrested by police in Sydney on Saturday after a group of about 100 people gathered outside a Church of Scientology there.

Associate professor of creative media at Bond University, James Birt, told ABC Radio the term 'speed running' came from video games. Two people were filmed gaining access to a police car. It's really quite a highly skilled practice where people spend hours trying to find exploits and various ways of getting through a level quicker. That's where the concern sits, he said.

'In a video game it's a virtual place but in this case you've got real-world environments with real-world consequences. ' 'This is more about social media taking something from what is actually quite fun and interesting and challenging and playing it out in this TikTok trend of online silliness. ' Professor Birt said the Church of Scientology was a tempting target because it was seen as a 'sort of cultural meme' for many young people.

It's got that cultish, mysterious cultural phenomena behind it and then it becomes that idea of can I get inside the door, can I film it? Responding to similar incidents overseas, a spokesperson told the Associated Press that turning Scientology centres into 'targets for viral stunts is not journalism, protest or civic activity. It is trespass, harassment and disruption of religious facilities.

' Local hotel worker Kacee Simeon, whose business sits near Brisbane's Church of Scientology building, said around midday he noticed a number of teenagers starting to arrive in small groups, before gathering together across the road. 'At the start we didn't realise what was happening. ' After about 15 minutes, he said the group ran across the street, rushing the small metre-wide George Street door 'to try and break in'. 'It was crazy.

' Some participants in the Brisbane speed run have taken to social media, posting their own videos from the event or tagging themselves in others. Superintendent Taylor said the brazen behaviour indicated 'we are in a very different time where consequences don't seem to matter.

' 'Our job is to make sure that it's not just something that they think sits in a platform that's out in the ether, that this is actually very real. ' 'This isn't just something fun that you post on social media so your mates can click like, this was a very deliberate act to intimidate people in our state. ' 'Our kids today think that everything is funny and sits in cyber-world.

Their behaviour is real so the consequences need to be real.

' Superintendent Taylor said police actively monitored social media for trends that could cause real-life disruption. Police said kids who turned up 'just to be seen' were no better than those causing damage to police vehicles.

'Sitting there filming something happen, being passive to that behaviour, is like tacit approval so it's no better.





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Scientology Speed Run Church Of Scientology Queensland Police George Street Brisbane Tiktok Social Media Cultural Meme Consequences Real-World Environments Real-Life Disruption Trespass Harassment Disruption Of Religious Facilities

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