Brisbane Seafood Festival to Transform River Quay Green

A new festival celebrating Queensland seafood is coming to Brisbane’s River Quay Green, featuring renowned chefs, interactive masterclasses, and a wide array of seafood stalls and dining options.

Brisbane ’s vibrant riverside area, River Quay Green , is set to become a haven for seafood lovers with a brand new festival celebrating all things ocean-related.

After a period of anticipation, this long-awaited event will take place over the last weekend of May, transforming the picturesque precinct into a bustling hub of culinary delights and interactive experiences. Festival-goers can expect a diverse array of offerings, including an extensive selection of seafood stalls showcasing the freshest catches, pop-up bars serving refreshing beverages, and captivating live chef demonstrations that will inspire both novice and experienced cooks.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will also feature engaging interactive masterclasses, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn valuable skills and techniques from industry experts. The festival boasts an impressive lineup of culinary talent, headlined by renowned chef Matt Moran, celebrated for his innovative approach to Australian cuisine. Joining him is Narito Ishii, a tuna master originally from Kyushu, Japan, whose expertise in seafood is highly respected.

Former head chef of the acclaimed Otto restaurant, Will Cowper, will also be present, sharing his knowledge and passion for seafood preparation. Cowper, who recently departed Otto in March, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, noting that its planning predates his departure and he is eager to participate.

He draws a parallel to the previously popular Regional Flavours event held at South Bank, describing the new festival as a modern evolution, reflecting the growing appreciation for Queensland seafood and the advancements in its quality. The festival will feature a variety of dining options, from casual seafood stalls and waterfront bars – including a luxurious caviar and champagne pop-up courtesy of Otto – to signature seafood dishes and special dine-in offers at popular South Bank restaurants like Otto, Popolo, Naga Thai, and River Quay Fish.

This diverse range of options ensures there’s something to satisfy every palate and budget. Beyond the delectable food and drink, the festival will offer a wealth of educational and entertaining experiences. Narito Ishii will conduct a captivating tuna-cutting demonstration, showcasing his masterful skills and providing insights into the art of preparing this prized fish. Will Cowper, alongside Andrew Solomon, the general manager of Fish Factory, will lead a masterclass focused on fish filleting and exploring various cooking techniques for seafood.

Cowper emphasizes the importance of empowering individuals to confidently work with whole fish, rather than relying solely on pre-filleted options, and equipping them with the knowledge to ask informed questions when purchasing seafood. The festival isn’t limited to South Bank’s culinary stars; it will also feature contributions from prominent Brisbane chefs such as Shaun Presland of Tillerman and Gerald Ong of The Fifty Six.

Andrew Baturo, owner of Tillerman and co-owner of The Fifty Six, commends South Bank’s dedication to the event and expresses excitement about Matt Moran’s return to Brisbane. He highlights the strong connection between key Brisbane cuisines – Italian, Thai, and others – and their reliance on high-quality seafood.

With the recent opening of Queen’s Wharf and the new theatre at QPAC, River Quay Green is becoming increasingly accessible and central, making this festival a perfect opportunity to celebrate the area’s dynamic growth and vibrant culinary scene. The event promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend, showcasing the best of Queensland’s seafood and culinary talent





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Seafood Festival Brisbane River Quay Green Matt Moran Narito Ishii Will Cowper Queensland Food Event

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