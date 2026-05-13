Brisbane Synagogue Ramming Suspect Released on Bail

A 32-year-old man charged with ramming his car into the gates of a Brisbane synagogue has been released on bail after a court hearing. The incident was alleged to be an aggravated hate crime.

A 32-year-old man charged after ramming his car into the gates of a Brisbane synagogue has been released on bail. Matthew Alexander Donald De Campo was charged with wilful damage , as an aggravated hate crime after the incident in February.

It is alleged he deliberately reversed his ute into the front gate of Brisbane Synagogue in the CBD, and partially knocking it down in February. The 32-year-old, who intends to fight the charge at trial, made an application for bail earlier this month. At the initial hearing, the Supreme Court was shown CCTV footage of the incident depicting Mr De Campo behind the wheel, which is not disputed.

However Mr De Campo's lawyer argued his client, who does contest any religious motivation, was affected by drugs at the time. It was submitted to the court Mr De Campo had an addiction to methamphetamine and cannabis and should be released into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility. Prosecutors opposed bail, submitting he had allegedly demonstrated "delusional behaviour" for some months prior to the incident.

It was submitted Mr De Campo allegedly held a "preoccupation with religion in general", not just with the Jewish faith, and had previously referenced the Bondi shootings. The court heard he had previously been convicted of weapon offences, including possessing knives and handguns, and was found with a machete shortly before this alleged offending. Justice Soraya Ryan adjourned the application so Mr De Campo could undergo a psychiatric assessment in prison.

On Wednesday, the court heard a psychiatrist had reached an opinion that Mr De Campo was most likely experiencing drug-induced psychosis on the night of the ramming. In a report, the court heard Mr De Campo had "engaged much better" during his second assessment and had demonstrated no evidence of ongoing psychotic symptoms or delusions. The report said he was in the "action stage of change" and "highly motivated to engage in rehabilitation" upon his release from custody.

Justice Ryan determined he could be released on bail, on the provision he is admitted to a facility to receive substance abuse treatment





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Matthew Alexander Donald De Campo Brisbane Synagogue Wilful Damage Aggravated Hate Crime Drugs Methamphetamine Cannabis Delusional Behaviour Preoccupation With Religion Bondi Shootings Weapon Offences Knives Handguns Machete Drug-Induced Psychosis Psychiatrist Substance Abuse Treatment Rehabilitation

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