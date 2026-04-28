Brisbane Toll Roads Generate $600M Revenue, Future Tolls Likely Despite Public Opposition

Transurban Queensland’s toll roads brought in substantial revenue last year, and the government suggests tolls will likely continue even after the concession agreements end, sparking debate over funding infrastructure and user costs.

Brisbane ’s extensive network of toll roads , tunnels, and bridges generated nearly $600 million in revenue for Transurban Queensland during the last financial year. This substantial income stream raises questions about the future of these infrastructure assets, particularly as the concession agreements governing their operation are set to expire between 2051 and 2065.

Despite the eventual handover of these roads back to the state government and Brisbane City Council, it appears highly probable that drivers will continue to face toll charges. This prospect has sparked public discontent, evidenced by a petition signed by over 1500 individuals demanding the abolition of tolls on Brisbane’s tunnels and bridges. The core of the debate revolves around the financial implications of removing tolls.

Transport Minister Brent Mickelberg has firmly stated that eliminating tolls would necessitate compensating Transurban Queensland for outstanding construction costs and projected future revenue. He estimates this compensation would amount to several billion dollars – a sum he argues would divert funds from essential public services like schools, hospitals, and other crucial road infrastructure projects.

Mickelberg defends the current toll system as a ‘user pays’ model, asserting that motorists who benefit from the faster and more reliable travel times offered by toll roads should contribute to their upkeep and operational costs. He also points out that alternative, non-tolled routes are always available to Brisbane drivers. Current toll prices reflect this, with the Go Between Bridge costing $4.05 for cars, the Clem7 at $6.50, and Legacy Way at $7.

Previous assessments indicated that the Go Between Bridge, costing $338 million to construct, saved commuters travelling between South Brisbane and Milton a significant amount of time. However, usage figures for several toll roads remain below initial projections. The Go Between Bridge, for example, recorded approximately 10,000 daily vehicle trips last year, a figure similar to its early operational levels.

The existing concession agreements stipulate that Transurban Queensland retains toll revenue and bears the responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the infrastructure. Brisbane City Council, in a 2018 submission to a state government inquiry on toll roads, argued that toll roads facilitate the quicker construction of vital links to accommodate Brisbane’s growth, alleviate congestion, and free up government funds for other initiatives.

There have been discussions about utilizing future toll revenue from returning roads to the state government, starting in 2051, to finance the construction of the proposed Gympie Road bypass tunnel. This tunnel, projected to span from Kedron to Carseldine, is anticipated to handle around 40,000 vehicles daily.

The current LNP government’s stance on Labor’s funding plan for the Gympie Road tunnel remains unclear, as does the government’s consideration of extending Transurban’s concession agreements or exploring the development of new toll roads, tunnels, or bridges. Commuters using the Go Between Bridge to travel between South Brisbane and Milton are estimated to save up to 15 minutes.

Recent amendments to the Transport Infrastructure Act, introduced unexpectedly last year during debate on a separate bill, granted the minister the authority to make decisions regarding tolls, charges, and payment arrangements, ostensibly to streamline processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. This legislative change further underscores the government’s control over the future of Brisbane’s toll road network and the financial considerations surrounding it





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