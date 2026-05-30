Brisbane Woman Still Reeling from Dog Attack Despite Council's Assurances

A Brisbane woman and her 15-year-old dog Penny are still bearing the scars from a February attack by a next-door neighbour's Rottweiler. The attack has left Erica feeling frustrated and concerned for her safety, and has highlighted the need for better communication and safety measures to prevent animal attacks in the community.

Erica Brennan and her 15-year-old dog Penny are still bearing the scars from a February attack by a next-door neighbour's Rottweiler. The attack occurred when the dog bit Erica, causing her significant pain.

Erica described the experience as feeling like someone had hurled a dozen knives at her arm. Following the attack, Erica reported the incident to the council, and the dog was seized.

However, two weeks later, the dog was returned to its owner next door. Despite being told that the investigation was complete and measures had been put in place to prevent another attack, Erica was not informed about the specific measures taken.

As a result, Erica feels that the council did not do enough to prevent another attack from occurring. The incident has left Erica feeling frustrated and concerned for her safety. In the meantime, Erica has had to take additional safety precautions, including putting up enclosures around her property.

Additionally, Erica has had to pay $3,000 in fines related to the incident. This is not an isolated incident, as there have been 247 reports of animals attacking people in Brisbane so far this year. The majority of these attacks occurred in Inala, with 13 reported incidents, followed by eight in Sunnybank and six in Bracken Ridge.

The customer services chair of the council, Sarah Hutton, has expressed concerns about ensuring that victims of dog attacks are kept informed throughout the investigation process. Hutton stated that people who have experienced a dog attack deserve clear communication and that she has raised concerns with officers about ensuring victims are kept informed throughout investigations. The incident highlights the need for better communication and safety measures to prevent animal attacks in the community.

Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions and providing support to victims of animal attacks. The council's response to the incident has been met with criticism from Erica and other community members, who feel that more could be done to prevent similar incidents in the future. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the council will address the concerns raised by Erica and other community members.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing public safety and taking proactive measures to prevent animal attacks. It also highlights the need for better communication and support for victims of animal attacks, as well as the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The council's response to the incident will likely have a significant impact on the community and will be closely monitored by residents.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about animal safety and the role of the council in preventing animal attacks. The community is demanding more action from the council to ensure that residents are safe and that perpetrators are held accountable. The incident has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the council's current policies and procedures for dealing with animal attacks.

The council's response to the incident will be closely watched by residents, who are demanding more action to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident has highlighted the need for better communication and support for victims of animal attacks, as well as the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The council's response to the incident will have a significant impact on the community and will be closely monitored by residents.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about animal safety and the role of the council in preventing animal attacks. The community is demanding more action from the council to ensure that residents are safe and that perpetrators are held accountable. The council's response to the incident will be closely watched by residents, who are demanding more action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident has highlighted the need for better communication and support for victims of animal attacks, as well as the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The council's response to the incident will have a significant impact on the community and will be closely monitored by residents. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about animal safety and the role of the council in preventing animal attacks.

The community is demanding more action from the council to ensure that residents are safe and that perpetrators are held accountable





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