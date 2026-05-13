British Cruise Ship Grounded in France as Crew and Passengers Sicken with Gastrointestinal Illnesses

Travel news. Cruise ship restrictions.

The Ambition, a British cruise ship , was temporarily grounded after a reported gastrointestinal illness outbreak among its passengers and crew while on a 14-night cruise from Belfast and Liverpool to northern Spain and France's Atlantic coast.

French authorities restricted the vessel's interactions with the port of Bordeaux after 1700 passengers and crew were ordered to stay on board due to the outbreak. A medical team was dispatched to the ship for analysis, with cases continuing to rise among passengers.

Meanwhile, a norovirus outbreak occurred on a Caribbean Princess cruise ship with over 3100 passengers, resulting in 140 passengers and 15 crew members falling ill. The prefect of Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and Gironde department suspended disembarkation from the Ambition after receiving a recommendation from the regional health agency, and a medical team was also sent to analyze samples from the ship. A 92-year-old male passenger was reported dead, although the cause of death has not been established





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Cruise Ship Gastrointestinal Illness Norovirus Port Restriction Passenger Death

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