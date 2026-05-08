British Labour Party Suffers Mass Losses in English Local Elections, Reform UK Gains Support

This news article discusses the mass losses of Labour Party council seats nationwide, Reform UK's surge in popularity, and the changing of the guard in Scotland and Wales after the English local elections.

The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer , has vowed to remain in office and deliver change after his Labour Party suffered mass losses in English local elections, with support evaporating in traditional strongholds and nationalism rising.

The Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, gained momentum, forming the main opposition in Scotland and Wales. The British political system's traditional two-party system has fractured, with the Labour and Conservative parties losing votes to left-wing Greens, the Reform party, and nationalists in Scotland and Wales.

However, the prime minister received support from his allies in government, despite low popularity ratings. He vowed to deliver change and tackle the cost-of-living crisis and conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, while Labour lost control of various councils and faced defeat in Tameside, Wigan, and Hackney. The Reform UK party added 1,151 council seats, Labour lost 1,015, and the Conservative Party lost 466 seats. The Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru gained seats, further highlighting the political shifts





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British Politics Labour Party Keir Starmer Reform UK Popularity Ratings Council Seats Tameside Wigan Havering Hackney Green Party Cost Of Living Crisis Ukraine Iran Tiếng Việt

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