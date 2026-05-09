British Man Denied Harassment Charges, Yet Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Set to Give Evidence

A British man allegedly confronted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near his new home on the Sandringham estate, leaving him 'frightened' but not physically injured. According to the court bail conditions imposed on Alex Jenkinson, he is banned from visiting several royal residences.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to give evidence after a British man denied harassment charges over an alleged confrontation near the former duke’s Sandringham home. A 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson allegedly confronted him near his new home on the Sandringham estate.

Mr Jenkinson denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior intended to cause fear or provoke violence. According to The Sun, Mr Jenkinson faced court bail conditions prohibiting him from visiting several royal residences including Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor, and Highgrove





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