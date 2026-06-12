British Man Sentenced to Over Six Years for Encouraging US Citizen's Suicide

Dylan Phelan, 21, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison at Leeds Crown Court for encouraging the suicide of Travis Dyer, 21, via a Discord server. He also received a 10-year sexual harm prevention order for related offenses.

Dylan Phelan , a 21-year-old from Morley, West Yorkshire, has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to encouraging the suicide of Travis Dyer , a 21-year-old from Louisiana.

The case unfolded over a private Discord server called Recovery4all, created by Phelan and two other men as a space to discuss mental health. Prosecutors described the name as ironic, as the group allegedly sought to taunt Dyer rather than help him. Dyer had endured significant personal tragedies, including the drowning deaths of his mother and sister, which led him to seek support online.

Instead, the court heard that Phelan and his co-conspirators manipulated him, convincing him to carve their initials into his skin and purchase drugs and alcohol with his limited funds. The court was told that the group waged a campaign of cruelty, grooming Dyer into taking his own life during a recorded video call in late October 2024, where Phelan can be heard goading him to pull the trigger and laughing. Dyer died during that call.

His body was discovered only after one of the other men informed someone outside the group, leading US authorities to contact UK police. Phelan was brought to Elland police station by his parents, who had been told by a woman with whom Phelan had an online correspondence that he may have played a role in Dyer's death.

During sentencing, Judge Barry Cotter admonished Phelan for indulging his morbid curiosity at the expense of Dyer's wellbeing, stating that the deceased needed help and support but got the exact opposite. He emphasized that Phelan wanted to feel control over another's actions and showed no respect for Travis Dyer's life.

In addition to the prison term, Phelan was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order after also admitting to three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images and one count of making an indecent image of a child. The case highlights the dark side of online communities and the potential for vulnerable individuals to be exploited under the guise of support.

The court heard that Phelan and the other group members actively encouraged Dyer's suicidal ideation, pushing him further into despair. Travis Dyer's death serves as a tragic reminder of the real-world consequences of online manipulation. Authorities have emphasized the importance of mental health support and vigilance when interacting with individuals in distress. The sentencing has drawn attention to the legal responsibilities of those who engage in harmful online behavior, even across international borders.

Phelan's sentence sends a clear message that such acts will be met with severe punishment. For those experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available through organizations like Samaritans in the UK and Ireland (116 123), the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US, and Lifeline in Australia (13 11 14). International helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The case has sparked discussions about the need for stricter regulation of online platforms and greater accountability for users who exploit vulnerable individuals.

As the digital world continues to expand, incidents like this underscore the urgent need for both legal frameworks and community responsibility to prevent future tragedies





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