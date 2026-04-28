British Museum Theft Scandal: Key Witness Tom Gradel Dies Before Resolution

Tom Gradel, the antiquities dealer who exposed a major theft at the British Museum, has died before the conclusion of the police investigation. He discovered numerous stolen artifacts being sold on eBay and alerted the museum, facing initial resistance before the scale of the theft – estimated at 2,000 items – was revealed.

A remarkable case involving the British Museum , a dedicated antiquities dealer, and a significant theft of artifacts has come to a poignant close with the death of the dealer, Tom Gradel .

For years, Gradel meticulously documented and reported the appearance of British Museum items for sale on eBay, raising alarms about a systematic looting operation within the institution. He initially alerted the museum and police after successfully purchasing dozens of artifacts online over several years, noticing items appearing for sale at incredibly low prices – sometimes just a few pounds apiece.

His initial attempts to raise concerns in 2021 were met with resistance, with the museum seemingly dismissing his claims and attempting to downplay the issue. Gradel accused the museum of initially 'stonewalling' him and attempting to 'sweep it all under the carpet'. The scale of the theft was eventually revealed two years later, when the museum announced that approximately 2,000 items from its collection were either stolen, missing, or damaged.

This revelation triggered a major scandal, leading to the resignation of the museum’s then-director, Hartwig Fischer, who acknowledged the institution’s inadequate response to Gradel’s early warnings. Gradel’s investigation pointed towards a senior curator, Peter Higgs, an expert in Greek antiquities, as a key suspect. He provided evidence, including a PayPal receipt bearing Higgs’s name, suggesting the curator was selling stolen artifacts online. Higgs, who was dismissed from the museum after 30 years of service, vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

The museum initially dismissed Gradel’s concerns, even after he facilitated the return of an olive green gemstone purchased on eBay by another dealer, only to discover the museum had fabricated a document claiming the gemstone had been stolen decades earlier. The police investigation, launched more than three years ago following pressure from Gradel, remains ongoing. Despite battling renal cancer, diagnosed initially in 2010 and returning in 2022, Gradel remained steadfast in his pursuit of justice.

He expressed frustration at not living to see the case resolved, stating it was 'a bit annoying'. He felt compelled to expose the thefts, believing it was a necessary step towards improving the museum’s management and safeguarding its future. Gradel’s dedication was recognized shortly before his death when the museum, under its new director Nicholas Cullinan, awarded him a rarely presented medal in recognition of his 'very significant contribution'.

Cullinan acknowledged Gradel’s 'expertise and passionate determination that wrongs should be righted'. Gradel himself acknowledged the damage the scandal caused to the museum’s reputation but maintained he had no choice but to act. He ultimately returned over 360 items he had purchased online to the British Museum, assisting in the recovery of stolen artifacts. The museum is now implementing plans to enhance security and accountability, aiming to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within cultural institutions and the importance of vigilance in protecting our shared heritage





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