British Police Force Investigates Allegations of Child Sexual Abuse in UK Linked To Jeffrey Epstein

Surrey police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse after two women came forward to claim they were the victims of attacks in Britain detailed in the Epstein files. The allegations are historic, dating back to the 1980s and 1990s, with one in Surrey and allegations concerning the mid-1980s in west Surrey.

Surrey police launch investigation into UK Epstein abuse allegations Force say two women have come forward alleging they were victims of attacks detailed in Epstein files Surrey police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse after two women came forward to say they were the victims of attacks in Britain detailed in the Epstein files.

The force said the claims were historic, dating to the 1980s and 1990s, with one in Surrey and allegations concerning The Surrey investigation is the first by British police related to Epstein examining alleged harm against females. The force was understood to be searching for evidence to prove or disprove the claims and has interviewed the alleged victims.

In a statement Surrey police, which covers an area south of London, said: ‘Following the release of files relating to One report relates to locations in Surrey and Berkshire in the mid-1990s to 2000. The other relates to the mid-to-late-1980s in west Surrey. ’ The force had been considering whether a full criminal investigation was needed for several months after material was published in the Epstein files in December 2025





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