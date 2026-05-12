British Prime Minister Starmer defies calls for resignation amid four frontbench resignations and mounting pressure from Labour ranks

The beleaguered Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, is facing increasing pressure to step down after four frontbench resignations. Sir Keir met with cabinet colleagues on Tuesday to assure them he would remain in the role, stating that no challenger has publicly declared their intention to trigger a leadership contest.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is refusing to resign despite mounting pressure from Labour ranks. The Labour leader faced four frontbench resignations so far, with the highest-profile being Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips .

Phillips resigned and criticized Starmer's lack of urgency towards tackling online abuse. As many as 80 Labour MPs called for his resignation, but Starmer insisted he would remain in the role, claiming no challenger has publicly declared to trigger a leadership contest





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Keir Starmer Prime Minister Labour Government Resignation Mounting Pressure Challenge Leadership Contest Cabinet Colleagues No Challenge Frontbench Resignations Jess Phillips Online Abuse Health Minister Manchester Mayor Potential Challengers

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