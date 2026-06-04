Brittany Higgins: I'm really proud to be Brittany Higgins

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins reveals why she didn't change her name after marriage in a new documentary about violence against women. Higgins talks about the toll of multiple cases and media spotlight on her mental health, and her focus on rebuilding her life and advocating for change.

I'm really proud to be Brittany Higgins : former Liberal staffer reveals why she didn't change her name in new documentary. Brittany Higgins says she decided not to change her name when she got married in 2024 because she is proud to be Brittany Higgins , the former Liberal staffer has revealed in Silenced, a documentary about violence against women which opened the Sydney Film Festival.

When I got married I had this opportunity to change my name but I didn't because I'm really proud to be Brittany Higgins, she said in a highly emotional interview in the film. Hopefully, this is just a footnote in my story and it's not the headliner any more. Higgins walked the red carpet on Wednesday night alongside Australian barrister Jennifer Robinson, who represented Amber Heard in a defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Since 2021, when Higgins told the media she had been raped by a colleague on a minister's couch in Parliament House two years earlier, the name Brittany Higgins has rarely been out of the headlines. Her rape allegation against Bruce Lehrmann resulted in him going on trial in the ACT, but the trial was aborted due to juror misconduct. He denied the allegations. The ACT prosecutor Shane Drumgold dropped the case after receiving medical advice regarding Higgins.

He lost the case, and was found by the federal court to have, on the balance of probabilities, raped Higgins. Australian director Selina Miles' film argues that defamation cases are being used around the world to silence women and the media from speaking about and reporting on gender-based violence. Higgins tells the filmmakers how she felt when she fronted a court in the ACT to give evidence in Lehrmann's rape trial.

I had heard that the process was ugly and I knew it would be terrible, Higgins said. They'll take every bit of data that you have. Your diaries. My counselling records.

My doctors' visits. Everything. Getting ready for that process every morning, putting on clothes that make you look like someone who is rapeable, and yet someone who is also respectable, it's so nerve-wracking and so stressful. In the Sundance-premiered documentary, Higgins talks about the toll the multiple cases and the media spotlight has taken on her mental health.

There was a point where I almost took my life, because I didn't want to do it anymore, she said of the ACT criminal trial. After fleeing the country with her husband David Sharaz in 2023, the media tracked her down in France. We didn't realise the level we were being stalked, Higgins said as footage shows journalists hanging around the property. We had a line of journos waiting for me to leave the house, Higgins said.

I physically didn't feel safe. There were threats to kill my dog. It's going to take a while to fully feel OK again, Higgins said as she cradled her baby boy in a scene from the film. But we're getting there.

Higgins says she is now focusing on her mental health and rebuilding her life. She is also advocating for changes to the way women are treated in the media and the justice system. Higgins' story has sparked a national conversation about violence against women and the need for greater support and resources for survivors. The documentary Silenced is a powerful exploration of the impact of violence on women and the importance of speaking out against it.

It is a must-see for anyone interested in social justice and human rights. Higgins' courage and resilience in the face of adversity are an inspiration to us all, and her story will continue to be a powerful reminder of the need for change.





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brittany Higgins Rape Allegations Defamation Cases Violence Against Women Mental Health Media Spotlight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Labor Minister Calls for Rethink of AUKUS PactFormer Labor cabinet minister Ed Husic has broken ranks to call for a rethink of the AUKUS pact after the revelation the United States only plans to sell Australia second-hand nuclear-powered submarines.

Read more »

Abbott’s second coming will worsen Liberal fiascoThere’s no chance of encouraging more women to stand as candidates with Tony Abbott as party president.

Read more »

Inside the complaints made against a Liberal senator’s husbandTwo complaints seen by CBD claimed the behaviour of Ben Collins, dating back to November 2023, was “intimidating” and “aggressive”.

Read more »

‘A pox on all of them’: Former IBAC chief slams major parties over integrityFormer IBAC commissioners Stephen O’Bryan and Robert Redlich have been calling for greater powers since the early years of the anti-corruption agency. They remain frustrated by the lack of political action.

Read more »