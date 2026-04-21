Broadcasting Veteran Peter Ford Relocates to Gold Coast Over Safety Concerns

Radio and TV star Peter Ford has moved to the Gold Coast after citing rising crime rates, personal security struggles, and the urban decline of Melbourne as the primary reasons for his departure.

Longtime Australian broadcasting personality Peter Ford has officially bid farewell to Melbourne, citing an increasing sense of unease regarding the city’s safety and the visible decline of its once-vibrant urban spaces. The radio veteran, who has spent four decades as a fixture on Melbourne’s 3AW, decided to relocate to the Gold Coast after enduring what he described as a series of distressing personal security incidents.

Ford revealed that he faced five attempted break-ins at his home within a single year, an ordeal that shattered his sense of security and prompted him to reassess his long-term living situation. His departure marks the end of an era for the media figure, who had become a familiar face on popular programs such as Seven’s Sunrise and The Morning Show. Beyond his personal safety concerns, Ford expressed deep frustration with the deteriorating state of Melbourne’s iconic commercial districts. He specifically highlighted Chapel Street, once a bustling hub of activity, describing it now as a place of wrack and ruin. According to Ford, the prevalence of empty, neglected storefronts and a growing homeless population has fundamentally altered the character of the city. He candidly remarked on the discomfort of navigating sidewalks filled with people experiencing homelessness just to access basic amenities like grocery stores. This visible struggle on the streets, coupled with frequent reports of violent crime involving weapons in the local media, made it impossible for him to continue living in the Victorian capital with peace of mind. Despite the significant change in his geography, Peter Ford emphasized that his professional commitments to Channel 7 will remain intact. To facilitate this transition, the network has established a dedicated studio in the Gold Coast, allowing him to continue his role as an entertainment correspondent without interruption. Ford acknowledged that the decision to leave was emotional and noted the irony of leaving a city where he worked for so long. However, he remains optimistic about the future, describing his relocation as the start of a bright and sunny chapter. His move appears to mirror a broader trend observed by real estate agents in Queensland, who report a steady influx of residents fleeing Melbourne, suggesting that Ford’s frustrations are shared by a growing number of people who are seeking a safer and more aesthetic environment away from the southern metropolis





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