Broc Feeney dominates Repco Sprint Cup with crushing Race 16 win

Broc Feeney has stamped his authority on the Repco Sprint Cup with a crushing Race 16 win at the Tyrepower Tasmania Super 440, whilst Brodie Kostecki’s Sprint Cup hopes took a major hit.

Broc Feeney has stamped his authority on the Repco Sprint Cup with a crushing Race 16 win at the Tyrepower Tasmania Super 440 , whilst Brodie Kostecki ’s Sprint Cup hopes took a major hit.

Feeney was never headed across the 84-lap finale, lapping every car from 15th back and more than seven seconds up the road from Matt Payne in second to send an ominous statement to the field. Whilst the top two in points finished 1-2, the same couldn’t be said for Brodie Kostecki, who sunk through the field with refuelling and brake dramas to finish back in 12th.

Feeney flared into wheelspin off the start, with Payne inching ahead off the line, though Feeney just managed to keep his nose far enough up the inside at Turn 2. The pair locked horns at the exit of Turn 2, and again on the run down to the hairpin, with Feeney just managing to hold on to his lead, with Payne slotting into second, and Will Brown storming up to third from sixth on the grid.

Whilst Brown soared, Jayden Ojeda sunk from his career-best start of third, being boxed around on the opening lap to sink all the way back to 10th, whilst fellow Camaro runner Cooper Murray got away with an almighty tankslapper down the back straight. Brown was then caught up in a fierce battle with Anton De Pasquale on lap eight, the pair criss-crossing through Turn 6 and into Turn 7, Brown touring the Turn 1 gravel on lap eight as De Pasquale held his ground.

The first of three pit stops was another cruel blow to Brodie Kostecki, who had a coupling issue with his refuelling churn, and was forced into a fuel saving stint ahead of his second stop. Kai Allen was one of the earliest stoppers, and benefitted from an undercut to rise to third at the completion of the first pit stop cycle, however with both Feeney and Payne well up the road.

The man on the move early in the race was Chaz Mostert, who had charged from 18th on the grid to eighth well before the race hit half distance, the #1 Toyota rediscovering it’s speed that had vanished in qualifying. Ojeda was the first of the front runners to make his first stop, and he also led the second stops on lap 31, as he continued his recovery from the tardy start.

Allen pitted from third on lap 36, with teammate Payne following on lap 45, his margin to Feeney in the lead ballooning out to almost three seconds in the middle stint. Feeney replicated what he did in the first stop cycle, and followed Payne’s lead to pit the following lap, maintaining his comfortable buffer.

Kostecki’s race continued to sour, as both Walkinshaw TWG Toyotas of Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood made their way by at the hairpin, the 2023 champion struggling with braking dramas. De Pasquale executed an undercut on Brown in the final pit stop cycle, with any return of serve the #888 Ford could make inadvertently hindered by teammate Feeney.

As Feeney cruised at the head of the field before making his final stop, Brown ranged up to the back of the #88 Ford, but couldn’t find his way by before Feeney made his final stop. To ram home his dominance, Feeney broke the lap record on lap 75 with a 51.3537s, whilst Payne found himself bottled up with lapped traffic.

Penrite Racing’s early strategy play for Allen worked wonders as he rounded out the podium, with De Pasquale, Brown, Ojeda, Aaron Cameron, Wood, Mostert, and Cam Waters rounding out the top 10





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Broc Feeney Repco Sprint Cup Tyrepower Tasmania Super 440 Brodie Kostecki Matt Payne

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