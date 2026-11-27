Brodie Kostecki claimed victory at the bp Adelaide Grand Final as Chaz Mostert suffered a suspension failure and Matt Payne received a penalty.

Brodie Kostecki secured a decisive statement victory at the bp Adelaide Grand Final during a chaotic Friday sprint race that saw championship leaders derailed by mechanical failures and controversial on-track incidents. The win was engineered by a combination of exceptional pit crew performance from Dick Johnson Racing and a pivotal crash involving fellow finalists Matt Payne and Chaz Mostert.

Kostecki Capitalizes on Chaos

Brooke Kostecki seized the lead following a frenetic sequence of events that unfolded early in the race, allowing him to break away from the pack. The victory was not merely a result of superior driving speed but rather a strategic exploitation of the turmoil surrounding the championship contenders. While Ryan Wood and Broc Feeney battled for position behind, Kostecki managed to extend his gap to approximately two seconds over the Kiwi driver by the final laps. This commanding performance secured him the top spot on the podium, leaving Wood in second and Feeney in third.

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Mostert and Payne Incident

The race dynamics shifted dramatically when Matt Payne and Chaz Mostert became involved in a collision that cost the reigning champion dearly. Payne launched an attack on Mostert at Turn 9 on lap 7, prompting the defending title holder to make a late defensive move. The contact resulted in both Penrite Racing cars becoming face-to-face, while teammate Kai Allen was tagged and spun into an innocent victim of the incident. This clash forced Mostert into the garage, where a suspension failure at the Senna Chicane on lap 10 ended his race in a costly Did Not Finish.

Penalties and Title Implications

Chaz Mostert faced a 15-second penalty for his role in the incident, but the damage to his title defense was already done by the time the sanction was assessed. The mechanical failure and subsequent retirement created a significant points swing in favor of the remaining finalists. Matt Payne, despite being involved in the crash, managed to mitigate the damage by mounting a spirited fightback to finish fourth. This result allowed him to leave the venue with a 19-point advantage over the Shell V-Power Ford of his competitor, keeping his championship hopes firmly intact.

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Pit Crew Excellence

Dick Johnson Racing played a pivotal role in securing Kostecki's win through spectacular execution in the pit lane during a period of intense pressure. When a second Safety Car was called following the crash involving Zach Bates and Cam Waters, the team performed a rapid stop to bring Kostecki to the lead. This crucial pit work allowed Kostecki to emerge ahead of the field, with Wood in second and Feeney in third just missing the merge. The efficiency of the pit crew was the decisive factor that turned potential disaster into a triumph for the team.

Final Standings and Aftermath

The race concluded with Kostecki maintaining his lead to the finish line, while other contenders battled through various incidents. Jarrod Hughes and Jobe Stewart from Erebus Capital climbed to fourth and fifth following early stops, with Hughes eventually finishing fifth in an excellent display. Payne continued his charge, overtaking Stewart on lap 21 and Hughes on lap 25 to move up the order. The top ten was rounded out by Kai Allen, Jack Le Brocq, Jayden Ojeda, and Anton De Pasquale, setting the stage for the decisive races of the 2026 Repco Supercars Championship.