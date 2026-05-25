Brodie Loy's Five-Mount Bid at Albury

Jockey Brodie Loy is set to ride five mounts at the Albury meeting on Tuesday, aiming to make a strong start to his campaign. He has partnered Barbecue Sauce in the Albury Plumbing Service Maiden Plate, Sneaky Pee Cee in the Gazebo & Shade Centre Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap, Cooranga in the Bur Real Estate Maiden Handicap, King Edward in the Pogson Cronin Kerr Benchmark 58 Handicap, and Hammett in the GJ Gardner Homes Albury Benchmark 66 Handicap.

Jockey Brodie Loy is eyeing a lucrative day at Albury on Tuesday when he heads to the meeting with five mounts awaiting. Loy is looking to open to his account in the opening event when partnering the resuming Barbecue Sauce for trainer Shaun Nolen in the Albury Plumbing Service Maiden Plate (900m).

Formerly in the care of Ben, Will and JD Hayes, Barbecue Sauce had two starts in May of last year when finishing and fourth at Albury. Since joining the Nolen stable, Barbecue Sauce has had two Wangaratta jump-outs and a barrier trial at Albury in which he finished a close second. Loy will combine with Goulburn horseman Danny Williams when steering Sneaky Pee Cee in the Gazebo & Shade Centre Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap (1000m).

Sneaky Pee Cee has had four starts since resuming from a spell and was placed in two Goulburn starts either side of a maiden victory at Gundagai. Williams since took him to Gosford where he contested a Highway won by Neil in which he finished eighth. The Nolen-prepared Cooranga will be Loy’s ride in the Bur Real Estate Maiden Handicap (1400m).

Cooranga has only had two starts and finished last of eight in the latest of them at Albury but was beaten less than four lengths. Canberra trainer Matthew Kelley has engaged Loy to ride King Edward in the Pogson Cronin Kerr Benchmark 58 Handicap (2000m). King Edward won a couple on end at Albury and Goulburn earlier in the year but has down on form in three subsequent outings.

Loy rounds out his Albury rides when partnering the Matthew Dale trained Hammett in the GJ Gardner Homes Albury Benchmark 66 Handicap (1600m). Hammett was a winner of a Warwick Farm $100,000 Super Maiden in October 2024 when in the care of Chris Waller. He was subsequently sold and has had two starts since joining Dale.

He was down the track at Bathurst when resuming from a spell before improving for a last start third at Canberra behind last Saturday’s Randwick winner Agent Zero





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Brodie Loy Albury Horse Racing Maiden Plate Gazebo & Shade Centre Country Boosted Class 1 Bur Real Estate Maiden Handicap Pogson Cronin Kerr Benchmark 58 Handicap GJ Gardner Homes Albury Benchmark 66 Handicap

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