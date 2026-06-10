Brody Mihocek Undergoes Successful Surgery for Fractured Neck After On-Field Injury

Melbourne Football Club rallies around Brody Mihocek following his fractured neck injury sustained during a match. The 33-year-old underwent successful surgery and is already walking, with players and staff providing round-the-clock support. The club's handling of the situation highlights a shift from past incidents, emphasizing player welfare and family support.

Melbourne players and staff have been working in shifts to support Brody Mihocek in hospital following his successful surgery for a fractured neck . The 33-year-old is already up and walking after the operation, which took place just hours after he was injured in a tackle.

Ex-Demons coach Steven King was among the first to rush from the MCG to visit Mihocek, and many more from the club followed. The scans confirmed a fractured neck, a daunting diagnosis for everyone involved, including Collingwood ex-teammates. Melbourne football manager Alan Richardson said supporting Mihocek is the club's top priority.

"You never want to see an incident in our game like what we saw with Brody on Monday," Richardson stated. "Brody is in the very best of care and was able to undergo surgery last night, which, thankfully, went as planned. Our primary focus right now is supporting Brody, his partner Polly and their family through his recovery, while ensuring his return to full health.

" Channel 7 commentator Dale Thomas, who witnessed the injury, praised the careful approach taken by all parties. "You do your best to inform of what you know but not to speculate. I think that's probably the safest way going forward with it," he said.

"You're just trying to, like everyone, you're hoping and praying for a positive outcome without knowing much in between and just hoping for the best. But well done to all the doctors involved. The precautions and everything that were executed was to a T." The incident has drawn parallels with the club's handling of Christian Petracca's serious injuries in the same fixture two years ago.

Petracca suffered damage to his spleen, lung, and ribs, and the subsequent situation led to an awkward 18-month period before he was traded to Gold Coast. Morris noted that the Dees are "doing everything they didn't do" in Petracca's case, showing a changed and more supportive approach. Mihocek, a much-loved recruit, has been comforted by many familiar faces from Melbourne during his hospital stay.

"Coaches, teammates, assistant coaches, other staff going to support Brody Mihocek in hospital just to lend him that helping hand and make sure he's OK, which is good to see," a report highlighted. The good news is that Mihoček is walking around and in good spirits post-surgery. The club's swift and compassionate response stands in contrast to past handling of player injuries, reflecting lessons learned and a commitment to player welfare above all else





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Brody Mihocek Melbourne Football Club Fractured Neck AFL Injury Surgery Player Welfare Christian Petracca Steven King Alan Richardson Dale Thomas

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