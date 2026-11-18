Cricket Australia chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg have announced a voluntary, closed-door forum on the Sandpapergate legacy, but David Warner and Usman Khawaja immediately questioned its independence and who controls what is published.

Cricket Australia chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg have announced a voluntary, no-fault forum to address the legacy of Sandpapergate, with hearings held in secret and no penalties imposed.

The forum is not a reopening of the eight-year-old investigation. It is also not a truth commission, because the hearings will be private and findings will be carefully perused before publication. Participation is voluntary, so it may provide another incomplete record of events. Boon and Greenberg had barely drawn breath upon finishing their Hobart press conference on Wednesday before Usman Khawaja and David Warner were picking holes in the independent forum they had just announced.

Also read Cricket Australia Establishes Independent Forum for Sandpapergate Witnesses

It was at once great TV to get live reactions from two key members of the 2018 South Africa tour, but also a sharp reminder of the lack of trust at the heart of the saga. Over 107 Test matches, most of them batting at No.3, David Boon was often described as trusty. He has just discovered that trust is harder to gain with words than with runs.

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Fragile or broken trust was a major reason why the scandal played out as it did in 2018. The team fractured almost instantly over accountability, while Cricket Australia feared a seismic loss of trust with the game's fans and commercial partners. That fear drove the governing body to heavy-handed penalties for Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. CA did not trust members of staff over the scandal, imposing numerous non-disclosure agreements.

It has now become clear that players were not trusting enough of each other to properly debrief and share recollections over the intervening eight years. The wounds were still somehow fresh when ground was retraced in the wake of Khawaja's memoir emerging a little over a week ago. Boon and Greenberg, the present chair and CEO of Cricket Australia, looked and spoke on Wednesday like a pair of leaders trying desperately to find clear air for cricket.

Sandpapergate continues dominating media attention

Press conferences and media interactions over the past week have been dominated by Sandpapergate. That includes Khawaja's 730 interview, Cummins' Sydney press conference and the increasingly fruitless attempts of white-ball players to avoid the matter. Cooper Connolly pleaded that he had been 15 years old and primarily aspiring to get into the AFL draft at the time. Still the questions came.

The no-fault forum idea has a chance of allowing numerous figures to get a few things off their chest. That depends on who it is run by, what the terms of engagement are, and critically who decides what is publicly released from it. Khawaja and Warner reflexively questioned the independence of the forum if that decision was up to the CA board. Other members of the 2018 tour party spoken to by this masthead raised very similar concerns.

More reasonable would be to have the presiding former judge or KC choose what is published, allowing for legal issues to be addressed and individual confidentiality to be respected. That will be a vital consideration for CA now, as it puts meat on the bones announced by Boon and Greenberg. After all, a major part of why Sandpapergate is still stalking Australian cricket like the most ravenous of zombies is the terms of reference applied in the first place.

Initial investigation driven by speed rather than thoroughness

The initial investigation was driven more by speed than anything else, when it may have been possible to provisionally suspend select players ahead of a fuller probe after the 2018 series concluded. Parallel player and culture reviews later in the year left plenty of questions unanswered. They did lead to ensuring that all of the captain, coach, CEO and chair had departed CA by the start of the following summer.

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But what has always been missing is the chance for closure to the matter. That closure was never going to arrive via CA's integrity hotline, which was available but never taken up because it carried the perceived threat of more punitive action. And it was the bans imposed that did so much to frighten players and staff from coming forward. We put our hands up, Warner said.

We accepted what Cricket Australia handed out to us. It's not about penalties. It's just about coming up with transparency and accountability. Todd's acknowledged on CA's behalf about the culture at the time with the players and CA. So I respect that.

Former coach welcomes chance to speak about sad time

Respect emanated from other quarters on Wednesday. Said former coach Darren Lehmann on ABC Radio: I actually like it, I do. I think it gives players and staff and everyone involved in a very sad time in Australian cricket as we know, and obviously I was there, it gives you a chance to speak. For me, it's the light at the end of the tunnel.

Boon, Greenberg and the rest of CA's leadership are aware they are working on difficult ground. They were swift on Wednesday to advise that the aforementioned staff NDAs would be waived for all participants in the forum. That would allow for openness from members of the tour who have so far been compelled to stay silent. That at least answered one of Khawaja and Warner's queries.

There will doubtless be many more before a greater sense of trust can be built, and the sandpaper chapter finally consigned to history.