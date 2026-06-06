Broncos aim to halt losing streak against Titans in Saturday night NRL showdown

Brisbane Broncos face the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium with both sides fielding strong lineups in a crucial NRL round‑one encounter.

The Brisbane Broncos are looking to end their four‑game losing streak as they prepare to host the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium this Saturday night.

In a bid to turn their season around, the Broncos have named a strong squad that includes key playmakers Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam, alongside powerful forwards such as Payne Haas and Brendan Piakura. The Titans, meanwhile, will rely on the likes of captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and the dynamic backline featuring AJ Brimson and Phillip Sami to challenge the home side's defence.

Both teams understand the importance of this early‑season clash, with the Broncos desperate to regain confidence and the Titans seeking to maintain momentum after a solid start to the Premiership campaign. The match will be broadcast live on FOX LEAGUE via Kayo Sports, offering fans uninterrupted coverage of every minute of action. As always, responsible gambling support is available for those who need it





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Brisbane Broncos Gold Coast Titans NRL Round 1 Suncorp Stadium Adam Reynolds Tino Fa'asuamaleaui FOX LEAGUE Kayo Sports

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