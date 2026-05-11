Broncos and Rabbitohs Premiership Hero Adam Reynolds Opens Up on Tumultuous Exit and Reignition in Broncos Colours

Former Souths halfback Adam Reynolds has opened up on his tumultuous exit from the club at the end of 2021 and his reinvention in Broncos colours, including his role as a player and in the broader context of his family. In-depth insights and emotions during his career and his finances were revealed during 'Jake Duke's Face to Face' segment on Fox League. For him, it was not only about his career but also about the wellbeing of his family. He has created a suitable environment, holding no regret towards his move to the Broncos.

Watch Jake Duke go Face to Face with Broncos and Rabbitohs premiership hero Adam Reynolds on Fox League at 7:30pm AEDT on Tuesday! He was proclaimed as the saviour of South Sydney, the selfless halfback who wore the Rabbitohs jersey with pride and helped carry the side to a breakthrough premiership in 2014.

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Now, former Souths halfback Adam Reynolds has opened up on his tumultuous exit from the club at the end of 2021, as well as his reinvention in Broncos colours – both as a player and in the broader context of his family. In an all-encompassing chat with Fox League’s Jake Duke airing on Tuesday, the two-time premiership winner revealed his anguish in being offered a one-year deal for the 2022 season, at a time where he was seeking a multiple-year agreement for the security of his family.

‘I didn’t like going through it,’ Reynolds revealed. ‘I’ve got a lot of amazing friendships, memories. We just couldn’t find common ground. ’





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