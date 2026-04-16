Broncos and Warriors Confirm Player Swap: Anderson to New Zealand, Barnett to Brisbane

The Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors have agreed to a player exchange that will see winger Grant Anderson move to the Warriors and forward Mitch Barnett join the Broncos at the end of the NRL season. Anderson has struggled for consistent game time at the Broncos, while Barnett sought a release from the Warriors on compassionate grounds. Both clubs anticipate significant contributions from their new recruits.

In a significant development for the National Rugby League , the Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors have officially confirmed a player exchange agreement. This strategic move will see dynamic winger Grant Anderson transition from the Broncos to the Warriors, while experienced forward Mitch Barnett will make the journey in the opposite direction, joining the Broncos. The swap is scheduled to take effect at the conclusion of the current season, marking a notable shift in personnel for both clubs.

Grant Anderson, who was recruited by the Broncos during the recent off-season, has found opportunities for regular first-grade appearances limited at Red Hill. His involvement has primarily been a consequence of injuries to other players within the Broncos squad. His desire for increased game time and a new challenge has led to this move across the Tasman Sea. Conversely, Mitch Barnett had previously expressed a desire for an early release from the Warriors earlier in the year, citing compassionate grounds. The Warriors organisation, while understanding Barnett's situation, was seeking suitable compensation for his departure. This player swap has now provided a mutually beneficial resolution, allowing Barnett to return to Australia while securing a valuable replacement for the Warriors.

Warriors head coach Andrew Webster welcomed Anderson's arrival, describing him as an accomplished outside back with considerable potential. Webster highlighted Anderson's proven track record, including four seasons with the Melbourne Storm and his current tenure with the Broncos, emphasizing the professional attitude and experience he will bring to the club. He noted that Anderson's versatility in the outside backs will be a significant asset, particularly with the impending departure of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at the end of the year and the uncertain future of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who is off-contract. While Anderson may not automatically slot into the Warriors' starting lineup, his acquisition provides valuable depth and competition in a key area of the field.

On the Broncos' side, General Manager of Recruitment and Pathways, Simon Scanlan, lauded Barnett as a proven performer who will undoubtedly bolster the defending premiers. Scanlan pointed to Barnett's reputation for toughness, consistency, and extensive experience in the NRL as qualities that will be highly valued within the Broncos' established system. Barnett's ability to contribute significantly in a forward-oriented role is expected to provide a strong presence and leadership, further solidifying the Broncos' ambitions for continued success in the premiership race. This exchange represents a calculated strategic decision by both clubs, aimed at addressing specific needs within their respective squads and enhancing their competitiveness for the seasons ahead. The ramifications of this swap will be closely monitored by fans and analysts alike as both players embark on new chapters in their careers





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