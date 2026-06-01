Broncos' Brutal Honesty: Haas Slams 'Bullshitting' Culture Amid Fourth Straight Loss

The Brisbane Broncos' humiliating 44-14 loss to the St. George Illawarra Dragons has exposed deep-seated issues, with Payne Haas claiming the team is 'bullshitting each other' about their effort. Despite a historic turnaround last season, the defending premiers are in crisis, sitting 11th after 13 rounds with four straight defeats. Coach Kevin Walters warns against relying on past glory as the club faces a defining clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

The Brisbane Broncos suffered a humiliating 44-14 defeat at the hands of the St. George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium , marking their fourth consecutive loss and leaving them in 11th place on the ladder after 13 rounds with a 5-7 win-loss record.

This loss mirrors the exact situation the club found itself in at the same stage of the 2024 season, when they also sat 11th with five wins and seven losses and were reeling from a four-game losing streak. The Broncos will host the Gold Coast Titans this weekend, a team they famously defeated 44-14 in round 14 last year, a victory that sparked a remarkable turnaround and ultimately a premiership triumph.

However, head coach Kevin Walters cautioned against relying on that past success, emphasizing that each season presents unique challenges.

"If we're relying on past history we might find ourselves in a little bit of trouble," he stated. "I can compare stories, but I've never seen two years the same. I've never seen a group of men do it in a way they've done it in the past.

" From the opening whistle, the Broncos were outplayed and out-enthused by a Dragons side that controlled the tempo with superior line speed in defence and relentless forward momentum. Brisbane's attack was lethargic and stagnant, failing to generate any consistent pressure. The only bright spot in the first half was the exceptional effort of returning prop Payne Haas, who by halftime had accumulated more running metres than the entire rest of the Broncos forward pack combined.

Despite Haas's individual brilliance, the team's overall effort was lacking.

"The commitment in areas of our game that we hold pretty high, we didn't hit the mark," Walters admitted. "Obviously there's something there we as a group - myself and everyone - need to find very quickly, because there is a talented team there and we all know that. " The Dragons dominated the physical battle up front, outmuscling Brisbane in the middle and winning the collision area with ease.

Haas's return from a six-week injury layoff provided a spark, but beyond him and a strong second stint from Xavier Willison, the Broncos' pack was overwhelmed. The loss of Queensland forward Pat Carrigan to an ankle injury further depleted their forward options. The team showed signs of life only in the final 11 minutes when, trailing 30-8, they began to play with some pride and desperation.

This late brief resurgence stands in stark contrast to the team's famed "comeback kings" identity from the 2024 season, where they regularly won from double-digit deficits. The current Broncos appear to be resting on that legacy and believing their own hype rather than putting in the hard work required.

"We've got to continually work hard at training and try to change what's going on at the moment," captain Adam Reynolds said. "Obviously we're not getting the starts right, we're not matching intensity at times and it's not good enough.

" After the match, Haas delivered a scathing critique of the team's mentality in an interview with ABC Radio, stating, "We keep on saying we are going to do all these important things on the field, but to be honest we are just bullshitting each other. " His comments cut to the heart of the current malaise, suggesting a disconnect between talk and action within the playing group as they struggle to rediscover the form that made them premiers





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Brisbane Broncos St. George Illawarra Dragons Payne Haas Adam Reynolds Kevin Walters NRL 2025 Suncorp Stadium Premiership Slump Defending Champions Losing Streak Team Culture NRL Round 13

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