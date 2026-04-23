Broncos Challenge Lions on New Stadium Capacity

Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy challenges the Brisbane Lions to fill their new 63,000-seat stadium, highlighting the potential difficulties of maintaining consistent attendance despite a strong membership base. The discussion centers on the Lions' transition to Victoria Park and the need to convert on-field success into stadium occupancy.

The Brisbane Broncos have issued a significant challenge to the Brisbane Lions , focusing on the capacity of their new stadium at Victoria Park. Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy directly addressed his Lions counterpart, suggesting that consistently filling the planned 63,000-seat venue will be the organization’s biggest hurdle.

The new stadium, slated to become Brisbane’s Olympic stadium for the 2032 Games, is expected to begin construction later this year, with the Lions intending to commence play there in the 2033 season. This presents a substantial increase in capacity compared to their current home, The Gabba, where a record crowd of 37,478 attended a qualifying final against Richmond in 2019.

Donaghy, speaking alongside Lions chief executive Sam Graham at a QUT business leaders’ lunch, framed the stadium upgrade as a double-edged sword – a considerable opportunity but also a potential risk. He drew parallels to his experience with the Melbourne Storm, where he served as chief executive from 2015 to 2021. He explained how stadium size can reveal the true limits of fan support, referencing the competitive sporting environment in Melbourne.

He noted that in Melbourne, Australian Rules Football holds a dominant position, while rugby league occupies a smaller niche. He used the analogy of AFL being a ‘religion’ and the Storm being a ‘little church on the hill’, requiring consistent effort to attract a dedicated following to AAMI Park. While acknowledging that Brisbane’s sporting landscape isn’t as saturated with professional teams as Melbourne’s, Donaghy cautioned that less competition doesn’t automatically translate to guaranteed high attendance figures.

He emphasized that the Lions’ success will depend on their ability to convert on-field performance into consistent stadium occupancy, recognizing that fan loyalty can be unpredictable. Donaghy further stated that the perception of the Lions as an outsider in a rugby league-dominated market is now outdated. He believes the Lions have firmly established themselves within the Brisbane sporting community and are no longer a challenger brand.

He stressed that the key for the Lions, under Sam Graham’s leadership, is to align their performance with the increased capacity of the new stadium. He highlighted the fickle nature of the market and the need for sustained success to maintain consistent attendance. Graham, in response, acknowledged that while Brisbane is largely a ‘one-team town’ in terms of AFL, on-field achievements alone won’t be sufficient to drive growth.

He outlined the club’s focus on expanding its reach beyond game-day attendance, emphasizing the importance of engaging with fans through various channels, including AFLW, digital platforms, and other community initiatives. Despite periods of fluctuating performance over the past decade, the Lions have impressively grown their membership base to 75,000, demonstrating a strong underlying level of support.

The challenge now lies in translating that membership into consistent stadium attendance and broader fan engagement as they prepare for the move to the larger Victoria Park stadium. The conversation underscores the complexities of managing a major sporting franchise in a competitive market and the importance of strategic planning to maximize the potential of a new, state-of-the-art facility





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