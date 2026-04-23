Broncos Challenge Lions on New Stadium Capacity

Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy challenges Brisbane Lions to fill the new 63,000-seat Victoria Park stadium, drawing parallels to his experience with the Melbourne Storm and highlighting the importance of aligning performance with increased capacity.

The Brisbane Broncos have issued a significant challenge to the Brisbane Lions , focusing on the capacity of their new stadium at Victoria Park. Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy directly addressed Lions counterpart Sam Graham, suggesting the biggest hurdle the Lions will face isn't simply building a successful team, but consistently filling the expansive 63,000-seat venue.

This new stadium is slated to become Brisbane’s Olympic stadium for the 2032 games, with the Lions intending to begin playing there in the 2033 season. Currently, the Lions’ highest attendance record stands at 37,478, achieved during a qualifying final against Richmond in 2019 at their existing Gabba home. This disparity highlights the scale of the challenge ahead.

Donaghy, speaking at a QUT business leaders’ lunch alongside Graham, framed the stadium upgrade as a double-edged sword – a tremendous opportunity but also a considerable risk. He drew upon his experience as chief executive of the Melbourne Storm (2015-2021) to illustrate the potential pitfalls of increased stadium capacity. He explained that even in a passionate sporting city like Melbourne, stadium size can reveal the true limits of fan demand.

Donaghy likened the AFL’s dominance in Melbourne to a ‘religion’ while positioning the Storm as a smaller, but dedicated, following. He cautioned that simply having less direct competition, as the Lions do in Brisbane compared to the Storm in Melbourne, doesn’t automatically translate to consistently full stadiums. While acknowledging Brisbane’s sporting landscape isn’t as saturated as Melbourne’s, he emphasized that reduced competition doesn’t guarantee sustained high attendance figures.

The key, he argued, is aligning on-field performance with the increased capacity of the new stadium, as fan loyalty can be unpredictable. Donaghy further noted a shift in the perception of the Lions within the Brisbane sporting community. He stated that the Lions are no longer viewed as an outsider in a rugby league-dominated market, but as an established and integral part of the city’s sporting fabric.

This change, he believes, places a greater responsibility on the Lions’ leadership, particularly Sam Graham, to capitalize on the opportunity presented by the new stadium. The focus must be on ensuring that the team’s success translates into increased attendance and engagement. Graham, in turn, acknowledged the challenge, stating that while Brisbane is effectively a ‘one-team town’ in terms of AFL, on-field success alone isn’t enough.

He highlighted the need to actively grow the fanbase through various channels, including AFLW, digital platforms, and broader community engagement, to consistently fill the larger stadium. Despite periods of fluctuating performance over the past decade, the Lions have impressively grown their membership base to 75,000, demonstrating a solid foundation for future growth. The conversation underscores the complex interplay between stadium infrastructure, team performance, and fan engagement in the competitive landscape of Australian sports





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Broncos Challenge Lions on New Stadium CapacityBrisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy challenges the Brisbane Lions to fill their new 63,000-seat stadium, highlighting the potential difficulties of maintaining consistent attendance despite a strong membership base. The discussion centers on the Lions' transition to Victoria Park and the need to convert on-field success into stadium occupancy.

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