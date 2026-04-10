Broncos Coach Maguire Outraged by Controversial Calls and Injury Woes

Broncos coach Michael Maguire voiced his frustration over several contentious calls made during the recent match, questioning the application of the disrupter rule and HIA protocols, while also praising his team's resilience in the face of adversity and injuries.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire expressed his bewilderment over several contentious calls made during the recent match, particularly the penalty against Gehamat Shibasaki that denied the Broncos a crucial try. Maguire's confusion stemmed from the perceived inconsistency in the application of the disrupter rule , questioning where the NRL is headed with it, considering the constant training players undertake to catch the ball.

The coach pointed out that Shibasaki's actions seemed to occur after the ball was already through the arms of the player, making the penalty all the more puzzling. He emphasized the need for consistency in officiating, stating that if the rule is to be enforced, it must be applied uniformly across all matches. Maguire highlighted the fact that the Broncos practice catching the ball daily, making the penalty feel counterintuitive to the fundamentals of the game. He felt that there was no contact with the body of the receiver of the ball, or any obstruction, which compounded his bewilderment. He also mentioned another incident where the same actions happened in the corner of the field, so either it must be consistently called or not at all. He also questioned the logic behind certain HIA assessments, particularly regarding hookers Cory Paix and Blake Mozer. He revealed Paix's case, where he initially passed the test and was cleared for a Category 1 return but was then deemed a Category 2, leaving him and the coach confused. In contrast, Mozer faced a potential jaw injury, adding to the team's woes. The coach also expressed disappointment for Mozer, who had a history of injuries, and the team was excited for his return. Maguire also expressed his pride in his team's resilience, acknowledging the numerous challenges they faced, including injuries and controversial calls. Maguire felt that the team's ability to maintain focus and fight despite the setbacks demonstrated their character and determination. He praised the players, including Tom Duffy who stepped up to fill in, as well as standouts like Payne Haas and Patty Carrigan, for their performance. He was also adamant that the sin bin awarded to Carrigan for a high shot on Chester was a tough call. Carrigan's view was that it was a chest tackle, and said that spending ten minutes off cost them 12 points. Maguire considered the call undeserving of a sin bin or suspension. The Broncos were down multiple players, but still fought until the end of the game. He commended his team's fighting spirit despite the many challenges and acknowledged that they faced a significant amount of adversity in the game.\The Broncos faced further challenges, including injuries to key players and controversial calls from the referees. Cory Paix, a hooker, was initially cleared to return after an HIA test but was later ruled out. Blake Mozer's potential jaw injury added to the team's woes, leaving Maguire disappointed for the player who has suffered from several injuries. Despite these setbacks, the coach praised his team's resilience and determination. The sin bin for a high shot on Tom Chester, assessed to Patty Carrigan, was another contentious call, with Maguire believing it was not deserving of a suspension. The team, despite all these issues, still managed to stay in the fight. Maguire highlighted the team's ability to stay focused and fight despite adversity, emphasizing their character and determination. The coach also highlighted the team's efforts, including key players, for their performance.\Looking ahead, Maguire indicated a thorough review of the controversial calls and injury assessments. He planned to discuss the contentious decisions with the relevant authorities, seeking clarity and consistency in future officiating. Regarding Paix, Maguire expressed his intention to review the medical protocols to understand the discrepancies in the HIA assessments. His primary focus remained on supporting his players and fostering a strong team environment. The match underscored the Broncos' resilience, teamwork, and ability to overcome adversity. Despite the setbacks, the team's fighting spirit and determination were on display throughout the game. Maguire expressed his pride in his players and their commitment, highlighting their collective effort to stay competitive despite the challenges. The match served as a testament to the Broncos' character and their ongoing commitment to improvement and consistency





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Broncos Michael Maguire NRL Controversial Calls Injuries Disrupter Rule HIA Patty Carrigan Blake Mozer

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