Broncos coach Maguire remains confident despite tough situation

Michael Maguire, the Broncos coach, acknowledges the team's struggles but remains optimistic about their chances in the title race. He believes the team has quality players who can turn the situation around and expects them to hit their stride later in the season.

Michael Maguire knows people will think he is "mad", but the Broncos coach has declared the defending premiers are still "well and truly" alive in the title race .

Despite the team's sixth loss in a row and the bottom-four position entering next week's bye, Maguire remains confident. He believes the team has quality players who can come back and turn the situation around. The Broncos' ability to execute and avoid errors will be crucial as they face pressure from the opposition and time is running out to force their way into the top eight.

Maguire expects the team to hit their stride later in the season, but they are against the clock to produce a strong performance





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Michael Maguire Broncos Title Race Tough Situation Quality Players Hit Their Stride Top Eight

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