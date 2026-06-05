Broncos Coach Michael Maguire Confirms Ezra Mam's Form-Based Axing for Queensland Derby

The coach discusses the decision to replace Mam with young gun Thomas Duffy and the team's struggles on the NRL standings.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire has opened up on the controversial axing of Brisbane playmaker Ezra Mam for this weekend’s Queensland derby against the Gold Coast Titans , confirming the decision was purely form-based.

Ahead of Saturday’s cash in Brisbane and replaced by young gun Thomas Duffy, who will partner Adam Reynolds in the halves. It comes after the reigning premiers slipped down to 11th on the NRL standings having suffered four consecutive defeats, including last weekend’s four-point loss to the Dragons. WHAT’S GAMBLING REALLY COSTING YOU? Set a deposit limit.

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Broncos Michael Maguire Ezra Mam Thomas Duffy Adam Reynolds Queensland Derby Gold Coast Titans NRL Standings Dragons Form-Based Payne Haas BS-Ing BS-Ing Each Other Important Things On The Field Showing Their Disappointment Payne’S Showing His Emotion After A Game

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