Broncos' Finals Hopes Fading After Sixth Straight Loss; Dolphins Emerge as Surprise Contenders

Brisbane faces immense pressure to avoid missing finals after a grand final, while the Dolphins ride a six-game winning streak into contention.

The Brisbane Broncos are staring down the barrel of another missed finals campaign after a disastrous run of form, losing six straight games to fall to 13th on the NRL ladder.

This continues a troubling pattern for the club, which appears destined to become the first team since the 2009-10 St George Illawarra Dragons to miss the finals the season after making a grand final appearance. For the Broncos to have any hope of playing finals football, they would need to win at least eight of their remaining ten games, a near-impossible task given their current form and injury woes.

The team's defensive structure has crumbled, and their attack has lacked the spark that carried them to the grand final last year. Veteran playmaker Adam Reynolds, who announced his retirement earlier this season, has been battling a groin complaint, while young gun Ezra Mam has been ineffective since returning from a hamstring injury.

Michael Ennis, speaking on Fox League, expressed surprise at the severity of Brisbane's collapse but noted early warning signs, including their loss to Hull KR in the World Club Challenge and the bombshell announcement that Payne Haas would join South Sydney in 2027.

'I didn't see this coming to this severity but I did have some concerns at the start of the year when Haas signed with Souths, they lost the World Club Challenge and Reynolds announced his retirement,' Ennis said. The Broncos have also been hit hard by injuries, with Mam and Jordan Riki joining Reynolds on the sidelines after their Round 15 loss to South Sydney.

Despite the adversity, former Brisbane coach Kevin Walters refused to write off the star-studded roster, saying 'until they are mathematically eliminated, I won't put a line through them because of the names of those players.

' However, Ennis countered that the Broncos' recent performances lack the resilience needed for a late-season surge, adding 'I can't see it happening, making the eight. ' The team's inability to generate quick starts has been a recurring issue, with Braith Anasta criticizing the decision to bench Mam against Souths.

'You have got arguably one of your best players, most influential in attack, sitting on the bench and you bring him on when the game is over,' Anasta said on Triple M. The mood around the club is bleak, and with the bye week providing little respite, the Broncos face an uphill battle to salvage their season. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the competition, surging into finals contention with six consecutive victories.

Kristian Woolf's side endured a rocky start to the season, but a turning point came during halftime of their Round 8 clash against Penrith, trailing 18-0 at the break. Whatever was said in the Darwin locker room sparked a dramatic turnaround, with the Dolphins scoring 22 unanswered points to take the lead before ultimately falling in golden point.

That narrow defeat proved to be a catalyst, as the Dolphins have since reeled off six straight wins, including a dominant victory over the Roosters in Round 15. During this streak, the Dolphins boast the league's second-best defensive record behind only Penrith, a stark contrast to their early-season struggles.

'The one thing that we haven't spoken about that makes them a serious contender is their defence the last six weeks,' Ennis observed on Fox League. 'This side can punish you from anywhere with the footy in their hands but it has been another ten points they've only conceded tonight. ' The Dolphins' ability to win close games and their defensive resilience have transformed them from easybeats to genuine playoff threats.

With a favorable draw ahead, including matches against bottom-four sides, the Dolphins are poised to make a deep run and potentially challenge for the premiership in 2026. Their rise has been built on a collective defensive effort and a balanced attack led by playmaker Sean O'Sullivan and prop Jesse Bromwich.

The Dolphins' resurgence has been one of the feel-good stories of the NRL season, and they are now being talked about as a team that could cause significant damage in the finals if they continue their current trajectory





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