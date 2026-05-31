Broncos' Fourth Straight Loss Sparks Maguire's Urgent Challenge After Dragons Snap Streak

The Brisbane Broncos' shocking four-game losing streak continues as they are beaten by the previously winless St George Illawarra Dragons, prompting coach Michael Maguire to question his team's commitment and intensity from the first whistle.

The Brisbane Broncos suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Sunday afternoon, falling to the St George Illawarra Dragons . This result snapped the Dragons' 295-game losing streak, ensuring they would not go winless this season.

For the reigning premiers, the defeat served as a sobering reality check, further undermining their ambitions to defend their title and achieve back-to-back championships. Despite the return of star forward Payne Haas from injury and the presence of State of Origin player Patrick Carrigan, who backed up from the Queensland Maroons' series, the Broncos were outplayed from the very first kick-off. They failed to mount a serious comeback until the contest was already decided.

Conceding 30 points to a side that had not won a match all year left coach Michael Maguire visibly frustrated. He even left the coaches' box to move to the sideline, a rare step he confirmed.

"Very disappointing. Missed the start and we weren't able to build pressure," Maguire said.

"We knew exactly what we were walking into. Had a good prep, but we didn't match their intent, that was the disappointing part. That's something that we as a group, myself, everyone need to find that really quickly because there is a talented team there and we all know that.

" The Broncos now sit in 11th place on the NRL ladder, with concerning performances across multiple areas of the team. Their upcoming fixtures include matches against the Gold Coast Titans and the South Sydney Rabbitohs over the next fortnight. The lacklustre start to this season prompted a journalist to draw parallels with the club's 2025 campaign, when they recovered from a poor first half of the year to win the grand final.

Maguire swiftly dismissed the comparison, emphasizing that past seasons do not dictate the present.

"Everyone can tell you a good story of the past but it's what you're doing right now and that's the disappointing part. You can compare stories but I've never seen two years the same. I've never seen a group of men do it a way they've done in the past. We knew exactly what was coming but we were more focused around what we needed to and that the point of the game that we missed today.

It was good preparation. They showed the right intent of things we're doing but ultimately we missed something so we need to be hunting for that win.

" Adding to the Broncos' woes, Patrick Carrigan might be unavailable for next week's match. He sustained a minor ankle injury during the game, which forced him off the field.

"I probably have to chat to the doctors. Some sort of ankle sprain, they've got all sorts of names these days with an ankle," Maguire remarked.

"I have to go wait and see. Patty felt he was okay to go back out there and they assessed him and strapped him up but you could just sort of sense he was struggling a little bit with us and that's what this group does for each other. I have a lot of belief in this team. That's why it's tough to see a performance like that in this group.

I get to see them do amazing things for each other and the belief around the team is strong but at the end of the day you've got to turn up on that 80-minute game and we didn't find that today.

" Despite the Dragons' historic win, the focus of the narrative remains on the Broncos' struggles and the pressure on coach Michael Maguire to correct the team's trajectory before their championship defense completely derails





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Brisbane Broncos St George Illawarra Dragons NRL Michael Maguire Fourth Consecutive Loss Premiers Championship Defense Patrick Carrigan Injury Payne Haas Return Ladder Position

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