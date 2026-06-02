Broncos' Inconsistency and Raiders' Resurgence: A Mid-Season Review

The first 13 rounds of the season are done, and a host of teams are flying, while others have hit unexpected stumbling blocks to fall from lofty heights. The Broncos have been strong in parts, but their performances this season have come to a head against the Dragons, losing to a team who hadn't secured a win in 2026. Meanwhile, the Raiders have shown improvement in recent weeks and look to be on the up, with Hudson Young being a standout player for the team.

The first 13 rounds of the season are done, and a host of teams are flying, while others have hit unexpected stumbling blocks to fall from lofty heights.

The Broncos have been strong in parts, but their performances this season have come to a head against the Dragons, losing to a team who hadn't secured a win in 2026. Michael Maguire unleashed on his players post-match, and rightly so, according to veteran playmaker Ben Hunt. Other losses to the Cowboys, Warriors, and Sea Eagles have been poor, but it's essential to note Brisbane have been hit with a wave of injuries.

Payne Haas, Adam Reynolds, and Reece Walsh have all sat out at various stages, while their pack depth has been tested with Brendan Piakura and Corey Jensen unavailable for long periods. However, what has been most disappointing about the Broncos is they haven't learned their lesson. Yes, last year they were in this same spot and won a premiership, but what are the chances of doing it twice? Unlikely.

Payne Haas is an easy pick, given his standard is at an elite level. But we will look elsewhere in the forwards. Xavier Willison has been excellent under Michael Maguire and has stood up exactly when his team has needed it. Whether that be in the middle of the park, or on an edge, the 23-year-old has been consistently strong.

It's a timely season for Willison, given he has been billed as the man to pick up Haas' slack once he departs for the Rabbitohs next season. What's more is he is arguably a more versatile player, although Haas would undoubtedly be able to deliver at lock or in the back row if needed.

Elsewhere, Tom Duffy has shown glimpses of talent in his few chances in the halves, while Kotoni Staggs has been very impressive in the centres and as such earned a Blues recall. The Broncos consistently give away big starts. Take their performance against the Dragons as a game emblematic of their overall problems. They trailed 14-2 at halftime and even at one point trailed 30-8.

It takes a big lead for Brisbane to kick into gear and attempt to snatch victory from their opponents. Against the Red V, they scored three tries inside the final 12 minutes and came desperately close to winning. They did the same against the Storm, trailing 14-0 at halftime but were able to win 14-18.

While it hasn't been a consistent issue, as much as it was in 2025, for the Broncos - it shows they aren't willing to put an 80-minute performance together. Last year's style of running teams down doesn't seem to cut it this year, and the Broncos need to start strong instead of finishing strong. It was a slow start to the year for the Raiders.

After a golden point win over Manly to open their campaign, it took five weeks for them to record another victory which came in a 36-34 clash against the Rabbitohs. In that stretch of four games, Canberra were feeble in defence and lacklustre in attack but went on to beat the Storm, Titans, and Cowboys among other losses.

It's been a quiet slide for a team who won the minor premiership last year, but an expected one given they lost an experienced halfback in Jamal Fogarty. But it's not all doom and gloom for Ricky Stuart's men, who has shown improvement in recent weeks and look to be on the up. If they can continue a charge, finals football is without a doubt in touching distance given they are only four points behind fifth place.

Hudson Young is a standout player for the Raiders. If he isn't in the conversation as the best backrower in rugby league right now, something has gone drastically wrong. Deservedly, the Raiders gun won the starting edge spot for the Blues and he proved he belongs with his Game I performance. For his club, the 27-year-old consistently makes big tackles and produces points, especially when raiding the short side alongside his sidekick Ethan Strange.

Maybe more of us should be using his own brand 'Young Supplements'? Elsewhere, as aforementioned, Strange has been strong and Joseph Tapine continues to lead the way from the front. An unsung hero for this side has also been Daine Laurie, who started at lock in Round 13 and was impressive, but has plugged many holes and done a valiant job when called upon. Attacking fluency.

When the Raiders are firing, they can score points at will. But equally it can often look as if they are moving the ball across the field, back and forth, without a real plan. That is obviously not the case, but five times this year Canberra have been unable to score more than 20 points





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Broncos Raiders NRL Mid-Season Review Inconsistency Resurgence

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