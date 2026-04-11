Broncos' Injury Crisis Opens Door for Uncapped Hooker Cameron Bukowski

An injury crisis at the Brisbane Broncos could lead to uncapped hooker Cameron Bukowski's NRL debut, as coach Michael Maguire deals with the loss of multiple dummy-halves. Bukowski's opportunity comes as other key players are injured or facing uncertain futures.

An unexpected injury crisis at the Brisbane Broncos has thrust uncapped hooker Cameron Bukowski into the spotlight, potentially setting him up for an NRL debut sooner than anticipated. Coach Michael Maguire is facing a severe shortage of dummy-halves, with key players Cory Paix and Blake Mozer sidelined following the team's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Paix suffered a category one concussion, despite showing no immediate signs of injury and passing initial tests, leading to confusion and frustration from the coaching staff. Mozer sustained a broken jaw, an injury that could sideline him for six weeks, adding to the mounting pressure on the team's depth and resources. With Ben Hunt and Billy Walters already recovering from knee injuries, Bukowski, who is signed on a development deal, finds himself as the last remaining hooker available. This unprecedented situation creates a unique opportunity for the young player to step up and prove his worth at the highest level of rugby league.\Despite the unfortunate circumstances, both Maguire and vice-captain Pat Carrigan expressed confidence in Bukowski's readiness to play. Maguire highlighted Bukowski's dedication and hard work during training, suggesting an opportunity might be near. Carrigan emphasized the team's commitment to the 'next man up' mentality and his excitement to support Bukowski if he receives the chance to debut. The support of the team is clear, recognizing the adversity they face with a lot of injuries. They are focused on giving their all.\Should Bukowski be selected for the upcoming match against the Tigers, he will be tasked with filling a significant void at a critical time for the Broncos. His potential debut comes as fan favourite Billy Walters recovers from a season-ending injury, and with other key players facing uncertainty. Bukowski's impressive performances in the Queensland Cup last year, where he scored seven tries and provided seven try assists in 23 games, along with his strong defensive efforts, have demonstrated his potential. His ability to perform at a high level would be essential. Paix, in particular, emphasized Walters' value to the team, highlighting his attacking skills, team spirit, and versatility, while adding the team will be without Carrigan, who is serving a two-game suspension. The Broncos will also be missing Reece Walsh due to a fractured cheekbone and Adam Reynolds who is recovering from a groin issue. This makes the scenario challenging. The Broncos are tested in their ability to maintain performance despite injury.





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