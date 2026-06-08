Broncos' Losing Streak Sparks Maguire Coaching Pressure Debate

A five-game losing streak has the Brisbane Broncos' coach Michael Maguire facing scrutiny just one year after a premiership win, as experts debate whether his job is in danger.

The Brisbane Broncos , the defending NRL premiers, are mired in a five-game losing streak , sparking intense debate about the future of coach Michael Maguire . This sudden fall from grace, just one year after their premiership triumph, has divided rugby league experts.

Veteran journalist Brent Read and club legend Gorden Tallis suggest Maguire could face pressure if the team's struggles continue, while others, like reporter Dean Ritchie, argue he should be given more time. The Broncos' upcoming schedule is brutal, with seven of their final eleven games against current top eight teams. To reach the finals, they likely need to win around eight of those matches, a daunting task.

Read points to the difficult draw, warning that further losses could ignite a discussion about the coach's position, noting it is often easier to replace a coach than overhaul an entire roster. This scenario echoes the sacking of Kevin Walters just twelve months after he also led the team to a grand final, though Tallis downplays the significance of Maguire's premiership, suggesting the 2023 victory was more a product of moments from players like Reece Walsh than systemic coaching brilliance.

Ritchie firmly rejects the notion of Maguire being under threat, attributing any scrutiny to his reputation for losing the dressing room after a few years due to his intense methods. He insists the Broncos are the defending premiers and deserve patience. Regardless of the fairness, the team's performance has not met expectations.

The season began with turmoil, including the departure of defensive coach Ben Te'o and the announced exit of star player Payne Haas to South Sydney, which Ritchie describes as a collapse that snowballed. Analysts note the Broncos appear to rely too heavily on stars like Walsh and Adam Reynolds for match-winning plays, and there is a sense the team looks old and lacks momentum.

Tallis advocates for a greater focus on Walsh as the primary playmaker, while also calling for the integration of younger players like Peyton Pezet and Young Dufty. Read paints a picture of a "mess," with players appearing unhappy and lacking hunger, comparing their effort unfavorably to that of the Titans in their recent loss. He believes the squad's older members are showing their age, and inevitably, if results do not turn, the pressure will settle on Maguire's shoulders.

The narrative is one of a champion team unraveling, with the coach's job potentially becoming the central issue as the season progresses





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