Broncos' premiership defence on tilt, but Cronk sees green shoots

The Broncos' premiership defence is on tilt, but a champion halfback sees something in the struggling club that suggests they will catch fire in the second half of the season.

The Broncos ' premiership defence is on tilt, but a champion halfback sees something in the struggling club that suggests they will catch fire in the second half of the season.

Brisbane have lost five in a row, with catastrophic defeats coming against the Dragons and Titans in recent weeks. Many were expecting Brisbane to bounce back after their Red V loss, with a staggering spray from Michael Maguire following that defeat.

However, the Broncos were disappointing again in a tight clash that was decided by a Keano Kini moment of magic. Despite the fact Brisbane need to win eight from their last 11 to make the top eight, Cronk says he saw enough in the loss to the Titans to suggest they can make another run. He remembers last season, the club won 9 of their last 11 games.

'Five losses in a row, well it's hard to say it's not on tilt, but I saw enough from the Broncos tonight. That was a pretty good performance,' Cronk said.

'There's green shoots out of this for the Broncos but they need to hold their nerve. There is something there that can suggest the Broncos can catch fire, but they need to catch fire pretty soon. They completed high, didn't miss many tackles and had seven line breaks. That would be enough to beat most teams tonight.

' Ex-Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves agreed with his former teammate, tipping Brisbane to go on another stirring run. 'If there's any team that can do it, the Broncos can. They have the players and I think they can still go all the way as well,' he said. The Broncos will have to wait long to attempt to right the ship.

Without several Origin stars, they will take on another struggling side in Souths on Friday night. The NRL is full of surprises, and Brisbane may be one of the teams that can pull off a stirring run at the back end of the season.

However, it's a tall order, and the Broncos will need to dig deep to make it happen. In the meantime, they will have to face the reality of their current situation and try to turn things around. It's a tough road ahead, but the Broncos are not giving up yet. They have the players and the talent to make a run, and they will be looking to make a statement against Souths on Friday night.

The game will be a crucial one for the Broncos, and they will need to bring their A-game if they want to get back on track. With several Origin stars out, the Broncos will be relying on their depth to get the job done. They have a strong squad, and they will be looking to make the most of their opportunities.

The game against Souths will be a test of their mettle, and they will need to show that they have what it takes to make a run at the top eight. The Broncos are not out of the title race yet, and they will be looking to make a statement against Souths. They have the players and the talent to make a run, and they will be looking to make the most of their opportunities.

The game will be a crucial one for the Broncos, and they will need to bring their A-game if they want to get back on track. In a separate incident, former NRL playmaker Luke Keary has urged Wests Tigers star Jarome Luai to 'stand up' and deliver after the side suffered the equal-fifth-worst defeat in the competition's history.

The Tigers were humiliated by the Penrith Panthers as they conceded 12 tries and a total of 68 points in a one-sided demolition. Despite having several star players sidelined, including Adam Doueihi, Alex Twal, Samuela Fainu and Taylan May, there were no excuses for their performance. Finishing the contest with 34% possession, they made ten errors, made over 150 more tackles than their opponents and were only tackled inside Penrith's 20-metre on five occasions.

Struggling to do the basics, this saw Luke Keary take aim at chief playmaker Jarome Luai to 'stand up' and deliver in the absence of Doueihi. Although he won four premierships with the Panthers (2021-24), Keary stated that he has yet to bring the same success to the Tigers.

'Jarome has to stand up. He hasn't brought them any success,' Keary, a former premiership winner, said on Fox League's Sunday Ticket. After an abysmal performance that Luai and the Tigers would like to have back, the match was summed up with the five-eighth throwing a failed offload inside his own 20-metres, which led to a Panthers try in the 34th minute.

'This offload here, that is one of the worst you will ever see. Honestly, he's just thrown that,' Keary added. And it showed that they really needed halfback Adam Doueihi back due to his ability to organise the attack and keep the team composed during the difficult times in a game.

'The Tigers are in serious, serious trouble. They're a different side without Adam Doueihi in there,' Michael Ennis added. 'He seems to be a big barometer for them.





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