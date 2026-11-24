Research by Dr Brooke Nickel shows breast density notifications make women more anxious and confused but do not increase supplemental screening, prompting backlash including death wishes.

A study led by Dr Brooke Nickel, a senior research fellow at the University of Sydney, has found that breast density notifications increase anxiety and confusion among women without prompting them to seek additional screening.

The research, published in the BMJ in 2025 and followed up in The Lancet Primary Care, tracked women for at least a year after receiving notifications. Nickel's interest in the issue is personal. The Canadian-born researcher was four years old when her mother died of breast cancer. When breast density screening notifications began in the United States and Australia in 2009, she was intrigued.

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Nancy Cappello campaigned for breast density notifications

At the time, her research focused on reducing the harms of overdiagnosis and overtreatment in cancer. The push for notifications came from a grassroots campaign led by American activist Nancy Cappello. Cappello was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2003 after her doctor found a lump. She had a mammogram weeks earlier that did not detect the cancer.

Cappello was told she had dense breast tissue, which is more fibrous and glandular tissue than fatty tissue. Up to 50 per cent of women have dense breast tissue, which is linked to about a twofold increase in breast cancer risk. Cappello, who died in 2018 of a rare blood cancer related to her chemotherapy and radiation treatment, campaigned for women's right to be notified if they had dense breast tissue so they could decide whether to get additional screening.

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Following the US lead, these notifications have become routine in other countries, including many parts of Australia. Nickel's study found that eight weeks after receiving a notification, women were more anxious, confused and did not feel more informed about what to do. Few intended to have additional screenings, which incur out-of-pocket costs. After at least one year, women who received notifications remained slightly more anxious than those who did not.

Notifications increase anxiety without changing behaviour

Compared with a control group of women who also had dense breast tissue but received no notifications, they were no more likely to see their GP or have supplemental screening.

"If the notifications are not changing behaviour, and are making them feel more anxious and confused, then how are they benefiting women? " Nickel said. "There is this premise of information is power. But having an intervention that, from a population perspective, has no evidence of overall benefit for women is a bit concerning.

" The findings and Nickel's questions hit a nerve. Amidst targeted phone calls and emails were people wishing her dead.

"I had people telling me that 'I hope your children know what it's like to feel motherless' and things that really hit home when my mum did die of breast cancer," she said. "When the backlash comes from those people that you do your work to try and help, it's a tough pill to swallow.

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Experts debate benefits and harms of notifications

" Co-author Nehmat Houssami, a professor of Public Health at the University of Sydney and the NBCF Chair in Breast Cancer Prevention, said the assumption that density information prompts additional screening after a clear mammogram is not founded on robust evidence. Beyond the expense, there can be false-positive results leading to biopsy and unnecessary intervention.

"For some women there will be benefit. For many more women, there will be no benefit or they will experience harms, false alarms, costs," Houssami said. Professor Wendy Ingman, who leads Adelaide University's Breast Biology and Cancer Unit at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said the notifications are a really great first step.

"I don't think anyone would argue that we want to stop there," said Ingman, scientific advisor for the Australian Breast Density Consumer Advisory Council. She said notifications enable women to be part of the decision-making process.

Stakeholders argue for informed decision-making and rights

"If you don't notify women they have dense breasts, they have no opportunity to be part of decisions about what's best for their breast health," she said, adding it may make women more breast aware and more likely to return for their next scheduled mammogram. Vicki Durston, Breast Cancer Network Australia's Director of Policy, Advocacy and Support Services, said every woman has the right to know and understand her breast cancer risk through standardised breast density reporting.

BCNA maintains that thousands of Australian women are denied knowledge of their increased breast cancer risk because notifications are not mandated across the country. Nickel and Houssami would like to see equal attention paid to other breast cancer risks, many of which are modifiable. Breast density carries roughly similar risk to a family history of breast cancer, although it depends on the density level. Other risk factors of equal importance include age, alcohol, post-menopausal obesity and sustained use of HRT.

Everyone agrees that women who receive notifications need quality information. Equitable supplementary imaging is part of this, but it also means looking at a woman's breast cancer risk factors holistically and her individual circumstances, Ingman said. Houssami agreed: "We need to plan more accessible pathways for women, to make sure that the density notification is not contributing to healthcare disparities in cancer screening. "