Brooki Bakehouse Expands to Sydney Airport with New Store and Lemon Cheesecake Cookie Recipe

Brisbane-based Brooki Bakehouse, famous for its delicious cookies, is opening its first Sydney store at Sydney Airport. Founder Brooke Bellamy also shares a recipe for their signature Lemon Cheesecake Cookies.

Brooke Bellamy, the founder of Brooki Bakehouse , is thrilled to announce the expansion of her Brisbane-based bakery with the opening of its first Sydney store. Known for their incredibly popular cookies, which are now shipped nationwide, Brooki Bakehouse has cultivated a loyal following thanks to their commitment to quality ingredients and innovative flavor combinations.

The decision to open a store at Sydney Airport marks a significant milestone for the business, allowing them to reach a wider audience and provide even more cookie lovers with their delicious treats. This strategic move reflects Brooke's vision for growth and her dedication to sharing the joy of Brooki Bakehouse cookies across Australia, further solidifying their reputation as a leading bakery. The new Sydney location promises to offer the same delightful selection of cookies, baked fresh daily, along with the warm and inviting atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Brooki Bakehouse brand, ensuring that travelers and locals alike can experience the magic of their signature creations. The expansion is a testament to the hard work of the team at Brooki Bakehouse and their passion for baking. \To celebrate the launch of the Sydney store, Brooke has shared a recipe for her tantalizing Lemon Cheesecake Cookies. This recipe, a customer favorite, combines the tanginess of lemon curd and cream cheese with a classic cookie base, resulting in a truly unforgettable treat. The recipe starts with preparing the cookie dough, combining both self-raising and plain flour with baking powder and salt. Separately, the butter and sugars are creamed together, followed by the addition of the egg, vanilla extract, and lemon zest. These wet ingredients are then combined with the dry ingredients until just combined. Next, white chocolate chips are added to the dough. A key step in this recipe is the preparation of the filling. A mixture of cream cheese, butter, lemon curd and icing sugar creates the perfect balance of flavors. Once the filling is ready, it’s time to assemble the cookies. Each cookie dough ball should be weighed and shaped into a bird's nest to hold the cream cheese mixture. Alternatively, the mixture can be piped. The assembled cookies are then chilled for at least three hours, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavors to meld and the dough to firm up, ensuring a perfect texture after baking. Baking the cookies requires preheating the oven to 180C and baking for 14-16 minutes until golden. \Once baked and cooled, these Lemon Cheesecake Cookies are a perfect indulgence. Brooke emphasizes the importance of proper storage to maintain the cookies' freshness and flavor. Because of the cream cheese filling, the cookies are best enjoyed within three days of baking. The cookies should be stored in an airtight container at room temperature in a cool, dark place, such as a pantry, to preserve their quality. Brooke also suggests a quick reheating method, which brings the cookies to a perfect warmth: reheating them in an air fryer for two minutes at 180C. This recipe is more than just a list of ingredients; it's a chance to experience the heart and soul of Brooki Bakehouse, bringing a little piece of their baking magic into your home, and making them part of this exciting expansion. The introduction of these cookies will allow customers to experience the range of products from Brooki Bakehouse, which will be available at the new Sydney store





Brooki Bakehouse Sydney Airport Cookies Bakery Recipe

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

