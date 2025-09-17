Brookie Bakehouse Expands to Sydney Airport

Viral cookie brand Brooki Bakehouse is opening its first store outside Queensland at Sydney Domestic Airport. Owner Brooke Bellamy discusses the expansion, alongside her upcoming second child and recent plagiarism allegations.

Brooke Bellamy , owner of Brooki Bakehouse, has announced the imminent opening of her first Sydney store. This marks the viral cookie brand's first expansion outside of Queensland. Bellamy shared the exciting news on Sunrise Wednesday, teasing the location and inviting viewers to guess. She revealed the store will be situated at Sydney Domestic Airport, set to welcome customers in November.

Bellamy explained that given Brisbane Airport's status as the brand's busiest store in Queensland, a Sydney airport location felt like a natural next step. This expansion comes during a period of significant change for Bellamy, both personally and professionally. Her daughter's first birthday is this weekend, and she is expecting a second child in four weeks. Bellamy joked about her ability to handle pressure, often stating she thrives in it, though acknowledging the challenges. Earlier this year, Bellamy faced plagiarism allegations from chef and cookbook author Nagi Maehashi, accusing Bellamy of replicating recipes, including a caramel slice, from the RecipeTin Eats website and other authors in her book, Bake With Brooki. Bellamy vehemently denied the accusations, asserting on Instagram that she did not plagiarize any recipes in the book, composed of 100 recipes she claimed to have created over many years. Similar claims were made by US cookbook author Sally McKenny, which Bellamy also refuted. Following the accusations, Bellamy released a statement emphasizing her commitment to original recipes, acknowledging inspiration from classic recipes but insisting that Brooki Bakehouse creations reflect her unique experience, taste, and passion for baking. While acknowledging the overlap in ingredients and techniques sometimes present in baking, Bellamy maintained her recipes were her own. She concluded her statement by prioritizing the well-being of her Brooki Bakehouse team and her family during this time





