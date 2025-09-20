Brownlow Medal 2025: The Frontrunners and Their Key Games

An analysis of the leading contenders for the 2025 Brownlow Medal, including their key performances, potential vote-winning games, and the overall race dynamics.

The 2025 Brownlow Medal race is shaping up as a thrilling contest, with five standout players emerging as the frontrunners. Leading the charge is a Collingwood superstar, considered unlucky not to have won last year's prestigious award. The race promises intense competition, possibly even a battle within the same team, potentially preventing one player from clinching the coveted 'Charlie' on the AFL 's night of nights.

This year's favourites are poised to deliver exceptional performances, with their crucial games, potential vote-winning matches, and the overall implications for the final outcome under close scrutiny. For a game to be considered a 'bank the three' game, a player must have significantly outperformed all others on the field. This criterion is challenging to meet, but when a player does, it's highly probable they will receive the maximum votes for that match. 'Games that could go either way' are exactly as described, with the outcome of votes uncertain. In some cases, a player may deserve three votes, while in others, they might not receive any due to factors like a team loss or the umpires favoring other players who performed just as well or even better. The importance of winning performances will be very relevant. The following details the key performances of the potential winners.\Focusing on the leading contender's performance, several matches stand out. He had an outstanding game against the Western Bulldogs in Round 2, with 39 disposals, 14 contested possessions, and significant involvements in scoring plays. In Round 6 against Brisbane, he delivered another impressive performance with 38 disposals, showcasing his ability to influence the game. Round 17 saw him dominate against Carlton, with a display of strength and skill. His Round 20 performance against Richmond, with 42 disposals and multiple goals, highlighted his impact. His performances in rounds 1,7,11,15,16,19 and 23 were also instrumental. While the focus is on high vote-earning games, the game that stands out the most is his performance against Fremantle. The opposition played well but his stats were still very impressive. In Round 19, despite the loss, his statistical output was remarkable, and he will be challenged by Caleb Serong's monster day and a six-goal haul from Patrick Voss.\As the odds suggest, this year's favorite is the leading candidate to take home 'Charlie'. Despite an outstanding performance last season, with a remarkable 38 votes, Daicos was narrowly edged out by Patrick Cripps. Returning this year, Daicos should have several three-vote games secured and a handful of others where he could bank the maximum tally. The biggest match to look out for is Collingwood's one-point loss to Fremantle in Round 19, where his outstanding stats could be matched against Caleb Serong's impressive performance. Two months earlier, his 38-touch game against North Melbourne could also be crucial, with Jamie Elliott and Ned Long. Daicos' top-four finish in the AFL Coaches Association votes shows his consistent high-level performance, and the Pies' many wins will favor him in potential 50/50 vote decisions against other players. Crucially, there is a lack of competition for votes against him





