2GB has returned to the top of Sydney's radio market after airing a 150-minute interview with Ben Roberts-Smith, while 3AW maintained its lead in Melbourne and ABC Radio National's live audience fell below 1 per cent in Sydney.

A 150-minute interview with Ben Roberts-Smith has helped drive 2GB back to the top of Sydney's radio market, the latest ratings report has shown. Sister station 3AW maintained its lead in Melbourne.

2GB Rises to Top of Sydney Radio Market

The result marks the first time in a year the conservative talkback station has outright topped Sydney's radio market, and the first time since coming into the ownership of the network. 2GB rose by 2.6 percentage points to a 13.4 per cent overall share of Sydney's radio listeners. It leapfrogged Lachlan Murdoch's SmoothFM on 13.2 per cent, having trailed it for a year.

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Highlights were played on sister station 3AW in Melbourne, though the coverage did not have a material impact on its ratings. 3AW was once again the overall leader and led the key timeslots by some distance. Fordham's breakfast show rose to a 16.3 per cent share, some distance ahead of Smooth breakfast host Bogart Torelli on 12 per cent and Nova's breakfast program. The 2GB breakfast show with Fordham had an average audience of 122,000.

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The Roberts-Smith interview was thought to be part of a coordinated media strategy to thrust the former SAS soldier back into the public eye before his highly anticipated trial. He faces five counts of war crimes, including murder. Roberts-Smith denies the allegations and is defending the charges. The Australian later reported Roberts-Smith was being advised by CT, a corporate strategy firm founded by Lynton Crosby and Mark Textor.

Roberts-Smith Interview Part of Media Strategy

The company and its founders have a historic connection with right-wing politics, having led campaign strategies for the Liberal Party in Australia and the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom over the decades. The interview was billed as Roberts-Smith finally giving his side of the story. That is despite having spent countless hours in public courtrooms after bringing defamation proceedings against this masthead, news.com.au reported.

The full 150-minute interview was published to 2GB's YouTube channel, and has since been viewed 590,000 times. 2GB listeners who called in on the day of the interview were largely supportive of Roberts-Smith and his telling of events. The former special ops soldier has become a lightning rod in Australian culture and politics, fracturing sections of the right in the Liberal Party. Far-right populist party One Nation and its leader Pauline Hanson have supported him.

While the interview has helped boost 2GB's ratings, it was also criticised for potentially muddying the waters of his upcoming trial. It has led to questions over the court's ability to run a fair trial. Survey seven, which is the final result to be published in 2026, covered August 16 to September 19 and October 4 to November 7.

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Final Survey to Cover New Shows

The eighth and final survey for the year will be published in January and will measure a series of new shows, including permanent replacements for The Kyle and Jackie O Show. The results also show the live audience for the ABC's Radio National is now almost nonexistent in both Melbourne and Sydney. Radio National fell below a 1 per cent share in Sydney for the first time in 18 months.

Its 0.9 per cent share will be in focus as the ABC prepares to unveil a new strategy led by its managing director Hugh Marks on Tuesday afternoon. The station grew its audience share to 1.6 per cent in Melbourne, up from 1.4 per cent. It experienced minor drops in total listeners in both cities during the survey. Much of its content is consumed in on-demand formats, with Radio National programming featuring heavily in the monthly podcast charts.

But while it has found success in podcasts, its live radio audience has cratered as part of a long-term trend. In Sydney, Radio National has an average audience of just 5000 people at any given time, with its flagship Breakfast show listened to by an average audience of 19,000 people. The ABC's local radio stations in both Melbourne and Sydney also experienced audience falls.

Calum Jaspan is a media writer for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, based in Melbourne.