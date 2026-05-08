Bruce McAvaney Embarks on Family History Journey in 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

Bruce McAvaney, the beloved Australian sports commentator, has joined the cast of the popular reality show 'Who Do You Think You Are?' to explore his family history. The show delves into his South Australian heritage, revealing fascinating details about his family's past.

For almost five decades Bruce McAvaney has been a familiar face in Australian sporting commentary, calling AFL games, the Melbourne Cup, the Australian Open, and Test cricket.

He's earned the nickname 'Mr Olympics' for his coverage of every Summer Games since 1984. However, the man who has always stayed within the realm of television commentary has recently decided to step outside his comfort zone. At the age of 72, McAvaney is taking his first and, he insists, last step into the world of reality TV. He's joined the cast of the popular show 'Who Do You Think You Are?

' where he embarks on a journey to uncover his family history. McAvaney's decision to participate in the show was inspired by his friend and fellow sports commentator, Dennis Cometti, who appeared on the first Australian version of the British format in 2008. Cometti encouraged McAvaney to explore his family roots and the show's format proved to be a perfect fit for his personality. The show delves into McAvaney's South Australian heritage, tracing his lineage through both parents' bloodlines.

He discovers fascinating details about his family history, including hardship, entrepreneurship, tragedy, and endurance. The show also reveals a connection to a horse trotting track in Smithfield and a tiny Wendish church north of Adelaide, where his great-great-grandmother was married. McAvaney's journey through his family history has been a profound experience, leaving him with a sense of connection and a desire to understand the lives of those who came before him.

He's particularly touched by the memories of his beloved parents, Betty and Roy, who are a constant presence throughout the show. He shares precious childhood memories and expresses a longing to connect with them one last time. The show also highlights the importance of family history and the legacy we leave behind for future generations. McAvaney's participation in 'Who Do You Think You Are?

' is a testament to his curiosity and his desire to learn more about himself and his family. He's excited to share his experience with his 96-year-old Uncle Bobby, who is eager to learn more about his family history. The show has been a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the stories that connect us to our past





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bruce Mcavaney Who Do You Think You Are? Family History Reality TV Australian Sports Commentator Dennis Cometti

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greyhound bus driver involved in triple-fatal highway crash found not guilty of dangerous drivingA jury has found Peter Jason Cafe not guilty of dangerous driving in relation to a triple-fatal Bruce Highway crash.

Read more »

Greyhound bus driver found not guilty over horror Queensland crash killing three on Bruce Highway near Gumlu7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Russia’s return to sporting fold on hold for investigation into alleged doping cover-upRussia’s return to international sport has been delayed following allegations its head of anti-doping was involved in covering up drug test results at Sochi 2014

Read more »

Bruce McAvaney has never done reality TV. Advice from a dear friend changed his mindThe broadcasting legend has turned down multiple invitations, including several from Dancing with the Stars, but he’s decided now is the right time to step out of the commentary box.

Read more »