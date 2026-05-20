Bruce McWilliam Takes Nearly 10% Stake in Seven West Media, Plans Resignation

Bruce McWilliam, the former long-time commercial director of Seven West Media and former advisor to Kerry Stokes, has built up a substantial stake in the company acquired by that television network. He has purchased shares and plans to resign as chairman and leave the board within the next month.

Seven West Media 's former long-time commercial director and former Kerry Stokes consigliere, Bruce McWilliam, has built up a near-10 per cent stake in the company that recently acquired the television network.

Just four months ago, Seven and radio company Southern Cross Media merged, leading to a major contest for control, resulting in the ouster of numerous executives and the resignation of the company's chairman, Heith McKay-Cruise. In recent times, McWilliam has emerged as a key player, having purchased 4.2 per cent of the company's shares on Wednesday morning for approximately $11.2 million.

This brings McWilliam's stake in the company to 9.5 per cent, making him one of its top individual shareholders after acquiring a 5.3 per cent stake just last month. As a result, McWilliam will resign as chair immediately and leave the board altogether at the end of June





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Seven West Media Bruce Mcwilliam Kerry Stokes Share Purchase Near-10% Stake Resignation Chairmanship

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