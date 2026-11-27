England chased down 185 in just 61 balls to beat Australia in the second T20 International on the Gold Coast, leveling the five-match series. Australia made two changes for the third T20 at the Gabba, while Nathan Lyon was omitted from the Test squad for the Perth Test against New Zealand.

England chased down 185 in just 61 balls to defeat Australia in the second T20 International on the Gold Coast, leveling the five-match series. Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt put on a blistering 151-run opening partnership off 61 deliveries that sent the Australian bowlers to all parts of Carrara Oval.

Donald top-scored with 85 runs off 32 balls, while Salt made 58 off 30 as England finished the job with 41 balls to spare. Australia had set the visitors 185 to win after being sent in, but only Riley Meredith (1/18 off three overs) and Ben Dwarshuis (1/19 off two) managed an economy rate under 14. The heavy defeat could prompt changes to the Australian XI for the third T20 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday night.

Also read Tom Banton Appointed England T20 Vice-Captain for Australia Series

Australia makes two changes to XI

All of Mitch Owen, Spencer Johnson, Billy Stanlake and Henry Thornton had been on the sidelines for the first two games, with Thornton the only one of the quartet yet to play international cricket. For the third T20, Australia made two changes. Big-hitting Mitch Owen and fast bowler Billy Stanlake came into Mitchell Marsh's XI. Stanlake is playing his first international T20 in seven years.

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Captain Mitchell Marsh said he would have opted to bowl first as England's Harry Brook did, but he was pretty happy with how the pitch looked. The first ball at the Gabba was bowled at 7:15pm AEDT (6:15pm local time), with Fox Cricket's coverage beginning 45 minutes prior. Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake.

England XI: Phil Salt, Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, James Coles, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox (wk), Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Henry Crocombe. In Test news, Nathan Lyon may have played his last match for Australia, while former AFL prospect Jack Clayton is set to be called up in a 14-man squad for the Perth Test against New Zealand. The squad will be unveiled on Saturday by selection chair George Bailey.

Lyon omitted from Australia squad

This masthead confirmed Lyon's omission on Friday, the first time he has been left out of an Australian Test squad when fit to play since his debut series in Sri Lanka in 2011. Though Lyon is still in the selectors' plans for a Test tour of spin-friendly India early next year, he has lost priceless incumbency and opened the door for the likes of Todd Murphy, Corey Rocchiccioli or Matt Kuhnemann to make a spot their own.

Bailey's selection panel is also set to include rising Queensland batter Clayton, formerly a Brisbane Lions academy player, into the Test squad for the first time ahead of a potential debut in Perth. Clayton was pictured celebrating a Sheffield Shield century at the Gabba earlier this month. With rain around at the Gabba, umbrellas were out in the middle before the start, but the covers were coming off and play was set to begin on time.

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Cricket is everywhere in the news cycle right now, with the third T20 between Australia and England at the Gabba the main event.