Emma Kearney will play her 102nd AFLW match on Friday night, chasing a fourth premiership and a three-peat with North Melbourne alongside partner Kate Shierlaw.

Emma Kearney will play her 102nd AFLW match on Friday night, chasing a fourth premiership and a three-peat with the Kangaroos. The 34-year-old will run through the banner with her long-time partner and teammate Kate Shierlaw.

There is every chance they will take their final bow together, one of the AFLW's quietest but most enduring love stories. After that, Kearney will probably be the most highly sought after signature in the game, starting as an assistant coach at a rival club. When you meet Emma Kearney, two things stand out. She has a twinkle in her eye and a mischievous side smile that sets off a dimple in one of her cheeks.

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Off field disarming on field terrifying

Off the field, it is disarming. On the field, it can be terrifying. In the Western Bulldogs' second AFLW game, Kearney's Dogs were hosting Adelaide at Whitten Oval. Word had filtered through about their star recruit Erin Phillips, who had torn apart the Crows' first match.

One glance at her rippling physique in the warm-up was enough to put the Dogs into intimidation mode. Early in the match, Kearney charged at Phillips and put her on her backside. She quipped, I hear you are an Olympian. What was the sport?

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Diving? But there is much more to this athlete than just sharp one-liners, physicality and psychological mind games. Kearney grew up in a sports-mad family on a sheep farm in Cavendish, near Hamilton in Victoria's west. Her mum Loretta still volunteers at the Hamilton Kangaroos.

Gave up footy for cricket in youth

Like many girls of that era, she was forced to give up her first love, footy, at age 12. So she switched to cricket and played alongside her dad Michael, and brothers Chris and Josh in the Cavendish seniors. As a fiery fast bowler, she loved taking the new ball and throwing down the odd bouncer.

Her talent took her to the state level and during the first seasons of the AFLW, she also played in the Women's Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars. Former Australian captain Alyssa Healy this week recalled playing against her. She opened the bowling with her dirty little inswingers and was always good for a chirp. I remember this bulldog mentality, Healy said.

But Kearney never lost her passion for footy, and on the side she joined the Melbourne Uni women's team. One of her first teammates there was current North Melbourne football boss Laura Kane. Back then, the team was struggling to find an oval to train on. The North Melbourne Football Club offered to help out, saying they could use their training ground and facilities and in return, asking the players to volunteer with their newly established community program.

Community program created sense belonging

The Huddle used sport to help support young people, especially from multicultural, migrant and refugee backgrounds, to help integrate and create a sense of belonging. Kane says Kearney had just started teaching at a nearby high school in Flemington and some of her students were part of the Arden Street program. Her connection to North was so deep straight away, Kane said.

She was cutting her teeth at one of the hardest schools in Melbourne, where her students were using the North Melbourne program, and then she was also training at the club. She has got these two worlds where she is this incredibly patient teacher of young people who need her to be super calm, and then she is this intense player on the field who just wants to win.

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Kearney was juggling cricket, footy and teaching when the Western Bulldogs took her as a priority pick behind marquee players Ellie Blackburn and Katie Brennan in the inaugural AFLW season. Paul Groves, who was the Bulldogs coach at that time, says the juggle was challenging. I vividly remember one meeting and I looked over and she was asleep, Groves said. It was a pre-training theory lesson with a PowerPoint before we ran out to train.

Her eyes were closed, and I am a teacher, so I totally got it. I just let her sleep. Still, the dynamic midfielder managed to win a premiership, the league best and fairest and two club best and fairest awards in the competition's first two years.

Kearney sent photo in Bulldogs jumper

Then North Melbourne were handed a licence and Kane was put in charge of assembling the team. Moments after the announcement, her phone pinged. Kearney had sent a photo of her headshot in a Bulldogs jumper. She had scribbled the Kangaroos' blue and white stripes over the top.

She was the first player I wanted to pick, Kane said. But I thought once she won the premiership and the W Award that she would not come. It goes back to her sense of loyalty. She was always coming back.

Groves was asked what sort of senior coach Kearney will be. Brutal, he said. But phenomenal. The first 10 years of AFLW have belonged to three players.

Phillips brought professionalism and star power. Daisy Pearce oozed leadership, respect and class. Kearney has been the ultimate competitor. On Friday night, the glint in her eye will sparkle, her big heart will beat a little faster, and her obsession with winning and deep hatred of losing will be on display. Good luck with that, Melbourne.