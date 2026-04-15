Brutal Dog Attack Leaves Woman Hospitalized, Pet Deceased in Dianella

A horrifying dog attack on Sycamore Rise in Dianella has left a 49-year-old woman with severe arm injuries and her smaller dog tragically killed. CCTV footage captured the violent incident, which saw two loose animals descend upon the pair during an early morning walk. A quick-thinking neighbor intervened, using a stick to break up the attack and assist the injured woman. The two offending dogs are now in the custody of the City of Stirling as authorities determine their fate, with options ranging from return to their owner to euthanasia. Legal experts suggest the injured woman may pursue both criminal and civil action against the dogs' owners. This incident highlights a growing concern over dog attacks in Perth, with experts noting an increase in both frequency and severity.

A vicious dog attack on Sycamore Rise in Dianella on Saturday morning has resulted in severe injuries to a 49-year-old woman and the tragic death of her smaller pet. The horrifying incident, captured on CCTV, shows two unleashed animals violently attacking the woman and her dog as they took a routine walk. The footage depicts the terrifying moments before a compassionate neighbor intervened, bravely using a stick to separate the aggressor dogs and provide assistance to the injured victim.

Authorities have confirmed that the two dogs responsible for the attack are now in the care of the City of Stirling. Meanwhile, the injured woman is recovering in hospital from what are described as serious arm injuries. The RSPCA WA chief operating officer, Hannah Dreaver, has described the event as one of the most severe dog attacks she has encountered, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

This incident is particularly concerning as dog attacks are reportedly a recurring issue for Perth councils, leading to hundreds of hospitalizations annually across the city. Legal experts are weighing in on the potential ramifications for the owners of the attacking dogs. Tim Howeling, a lawyer at Cornerstone Legal, stated that dog attacks are escalating in both their frequency and the nature of their severity. He outlined that the owners of the aggressive dogs could face significant legal challenges. These include potential liability under criminal injuries compensation schemes, as well as civil action to recoup the losses and suffering experienced by the victim.

The City of Stirling is currently in the process of gathering statements from all parties involved, including the owner of the dogs, before a definitive decision is made regarding their future. Options under consideration include returning the dogs to their owner or keeping them in council care, with the possibility of euthanasia being a serious consideration. Howeling elaborated on the critical question facing the council: whether the dogs can be safely rehomed with their original owners, a decision that will undoubtedly be influenced by the assessment of their temperament and the circumstances of the attack.

The traumatic experience has left the woman deeply affected, and the loss of her beloved pet adds another layer to the profound distress caused by this unprovoked assault. Dreaver from the RSPCA urged all dog owners to take stringent measures to ensure their pets are securely confined to their properties and that their whereabouts are always monitored, emphasizing the crucial role of responsible pet ownership in preventing such devastating incidents from occurring





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